Calaxy (CLXY) Tokenomie
Calaxy (CLXY) Informatie
The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol is a decentralized, permissionless protocol dedicated to content creator monetization via the use of social tokens and NFTs. $CLXY acts as governance and gas fees for The Creator’s Galaxy Ecosystem. The Creator’s Galaxy is the world’s first protocol that incorporates both NFTs and social tokens.
The Creator’s Galaxy Whitepaper: https://www.creatorsgalaxyfoundation.com/whitepaper.pdf
Calaxy App is the first application built on The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol and serves as a Twitter-like/Instagram-like interface for Creators to create and sell digital assets Fans are able to buy Creator tokens directly within the application by using fiat (and eventually $CLXY). Fans redeem these Creator tokens for familiar social media engagements like video calls, video messages, and exclusive content, making these the first Creator tokens with embedded utility. Over 200 celebrities, athletes, and influencers are pledged to launch their own social tokens via Calaxy App.
Calaxy App Whitepaper: https://assets.website-files.com/5fdaf342451dbb72b680336e/6140b8aeb1b5ecd7213f926d_Calaxy_Whitepaper_v1.0.pdf
Calaxy (CLXY) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Calaxy (CLXY), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Calaxy (CLXY) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Calaxy (CLXY) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CLXY tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CLXY tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CLXY begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CLXY token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van CLXY
Wil je weten waar je CLXY naartoe gaat? Onze CLXY prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.