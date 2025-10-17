Buttholes (BHOLE) Tokenomie
Launched on October 17, 2025, $BHOLE is a meme coin created by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and ElizaOS, as a playful commentary on modern AI design trends. Inspired by the observation that many AI logos resemble circular designs, Shaw introduced $BHOLE to unite humor, creativity, and the decentralized ethos of Web3.
The project debuted with a unique airdrop to early supporters, leveraging the speed and scalability of the Solana blockchain. This approach sparked instant engagement within the crypto and AI communities. By blending humor with cultural relevance, $BHOLE embodies Shaw’s vision of decentralization and organic community growth, eschewing traditional team structures or roadmaps. The token thrives on contributions from a decentralized network of enthusiasts who continue to build on its narrative.
Operating on Solana, $BHOLE ensures fast, secure transactions while maintaining accessibility for its growing user base. The token has gained recognition for its viral appeal and innovative approach to community engagement, becoming a cornerstone of the emerging meme coin ecosystem.
The project’s focus remains on fostering collaboration and creativity, encouraging its community to shape the future of $BHOLE. As both a cultural symbol and a testament to the power of decentralized building, $BHOLE continues to attract a diverse and engaged audience.
For more information, visit https://buttholes.xyz/.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Buttholes (BHOLE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BHOLE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BHOLE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BHOLE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BHOLE token verkennen!
