BullDogito (BDOGITO) Tokenomie
BullDogito (BDOGITO) Informatie
The Bulldogito project is an innovative initiative in the cryptocurrency market that combines the popular appeal of memes with the security and sustainability of Real World Assets (RWA). Its goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in a disruptive and sustainable project that merges fun, innovation, and value appreciation.
Bulldogito stands out due to its structure that incorporates RWAs, providing stability and reliability in the market. The pre-sale raised $400,000, attracting over 5,000 investors and establishing itself as a milestone of trust. Additionally, the project adopts a scarcity model by burning more than 50% of its total supply, increasing the token's potential for appreciation.
Investors in Bulldogito will gain access to exclusive benefits, such as profit-sharing from RWAs, decentralized governance, and loyalty reward programs. Managed by PIXSWAP, a well-established platform in the Brazilian cryptocurrency market, the project ensures transparency, security, and solid results.
The roadmap outlines strategies for exchange listings, global expansion, and strategic partnerships, aiming to establish itself as a reference in the cryptocurrency market while promoting positive economic and social impact
BullDogito (BDOGITO) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BullDogito (BDOGITO), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BullDogito (BDOGITO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BullDogito (BDOGITO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BDOGITO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BDOGITO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BDOGITO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BDOGITO token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BDOGITO
Wil je weten waar je BDOGITO naartoe gaat? Onze BDOGITO prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.