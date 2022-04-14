BuildAI (BUILD) Tokenomie
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
BuildAI (BUILD) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BuildAI (BUILD) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BUILD tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BUILD tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
