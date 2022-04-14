buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomie
buidl (BUIDL) Informatie
dev.fun is a platform that lets anyone turn an idea into a live app instantly, tied to any pump.fun token. dev.fun makes app creation with AI as easy posting on X, with no coding required.
buidlDAO ($buidl) is the operating DAO for dev.fun & the main way to get liquid exposure to its ecosystem. buidl fuels dev.fun’s growth and value creation through three core mechanisms:
buidlAccelerator:
Projects contributing either 3% of their token supply or $3K to gain direct access to hands-on support from both the buidlDAO and dev.fun teams. This support includes assistance with distribution, visibility, development resources, and go-to-market strategies.
dapp supercycle
buidlDAO partners with memecoin/NFT communities/protocols and chains to drive hackathons, content, and viral app launches. Incentives drive the buidl community to grow partner ecosystems, while also bringing external attention to dev.fun.
buidlDAO value accrual
The DAO earns from accelerator fees, template marketplace, and revenue-generating core apps & primitives, creating a tokenomics flywheel accruing value to the DAO’s native token, $buidl.
By growing the ecosystem, buidl aligns with the long term growth of the platform and empowers creators to shape the app economy.
buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor buidl (BUIDL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
buidl (BUIDL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van buidl (BUIDL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BUIDL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BUIDL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BUIDL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BUIDL token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.