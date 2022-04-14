BOOJI (BOOJI) Tokenomie
The BOOJI Memecoin is a community-owned cryptocurrency that combines the accessibility and cultural impact of meme coins with tangible utility and real-world impact. Initially created as a learning experiment, BOOJI quickly gained traction and transitioned into a community-driven project with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation and community engagement.
The primary purpose of BOOJI is to provide an inclusive, decentralized platform that fosters financial empowerment and community collaboration. Its utility extends to supporting global conservation efforts by adopting and sponsoring endangered species, such as gorillas, through direct contributions from the project and its holders.
Looking to the future, BOOJI plans to expand its ecosystem by developing an NFT marketplace and implementing a decentralized voting procedure, allowing holders to actively shape the project’s trajectory. With sustainable tokenomics, an active and growing community, and a mission to make a positive environmental and social impact, BOOJI is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s a purpose-driven movement.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BOOJI (BOOJI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BOOJI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BOOJI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
