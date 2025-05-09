Bonsai Coin Prijs (BONSAICOIN)
De live prijs van Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 831.69K USD. De prijs van BONSAICOIN naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Bonsai Coin:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Bonsai Coin prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.39%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 17.02T USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BONSAICOIN naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BONSAICOIN prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Bonsai Coin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bonsai Coin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bonsai Coin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bonsai Coin naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+25.99%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-6.15%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Bonsai Coin: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-1.99%
+0.39%
-6.64%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.” Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785 Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem. $BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores. Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”. Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added) The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits. Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank. Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year. Stay tuned for more details! Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics. 2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot 2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 BONSAICOIN naar VND
₫--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar AUD
A$--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar GBP
￡--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar EUR
€--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar USD
$--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar MYR
RM--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar TRY
₺--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar JPY
¥--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar RUB
₽--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar INR
₹--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar IDR
Rp--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar KRW
₩--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar PHP
₱--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar BRL
R$--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar CAD
C$--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar BDT
৳--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar NGN
₦--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar UAH
₴--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar VES
Bs--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar PKR
Rs--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar KZT
₸--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar THB
฿--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar TWD
NT$--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar AED
د.إ--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar CHF
Fr--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar HKD
HK$--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 BONSAICOIN naar MXN
$--