BOGUS is a lifestyle coin that is aimed at normalizing and humanizing the cryptocurrency trading industry. We believe many culturecoins are driven around hype or the picture of an animal; instead, we are driven by a thesis that everything is BOGUS and to create a community where members feel empowered to share examples in their life that is BOGUS.
We are also using the token to reflect on the industry and create awareness on how we've grown and matured. For example, on our roadmap, we are developing a program to collect "valueless" non-fungible token art -- or create a BOGUS art collection as we say. Art that was previously sold for exorbitant amounts, many NFTs are now worthless, at least financially. While they may no longer maintain financial value, those tokens retain value in being historical artifacts in the digital art space. Nevertheless, the early speculative nature of NFTs was BOGUS, so the goal of this art collection is to self-reflect on the industries BOGUS behavior while honoring the art created by artists.
Overall, our goal is steady growth that is focused on the community and embracing what is BOGUS in this world.
BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BOGUS (BOGUS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BOGUS (BOGUS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BOGUS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BOGUS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
