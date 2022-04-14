Bogdanoff (BOG) Tokenomie
Bogdanoff (BOG) Informatie
What is the project about? $BOG is a crypto project inspired by the Bogdanoff twins, aiming to create a decentralized platform for meme enthusiasts to connect, share, and trade. The project leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure, transparent, and engaging environment for users to express themselves and interact with like-minded individuals.
What makes your project unique? Our project stands out because of its focus on creating a vibrant community of meme lovers, with a user-friendly platform and tools to showcase creativity. We also emphasize the importance of community-driven events and initiatives, allowing the community to have a significant role in shaping the project's future.
History of your project. $BOG was conceived in early 2023 by a team of experienced crypto enthusiasts who shared a passion for memes and the Bogdanoff twins. The project has since grown to include a dedicated and diverse community of users, who actively contribute to its development and expansion.
What’s next for your project? We have an exciting roadmap planned for $BOG, including the launch of our decentralized meme marketplace, integration with popular social media platforms, and various marketing campaigns to raise awareness and adoption. We'll also continuously work on improving our platform based on user feedback and needs.
What can your token be used for? The $BOG token serves as the native currency of the platform and can be used for various activities, such as:
Buying, selling, and trading memes within the marketplace. Participating in community-driven events and contests. Voting on platform updates and future developments. Supporting content creators and artists within the community.
Bogdanoff (BOG) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Bogdanoff (BOG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Bogdanoff (BOG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Bogdanoff (BOG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BOG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BOG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BOG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BOG token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BOG
Wil je weten waar je BOG naartoe gaat? Onze BOG prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.