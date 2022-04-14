BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomie
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Informatie
BLOODcoin ($BLOOD) is a new meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to restore trust and integrity in the meme coin space. Addressing issues like rug pulls and abandoned projects, $BLOOD prioritizes transparency, community-driven development, and long-term value. Key features include zero allocation to founders or influencers, innovative staking and reward systems, and regular token burns to maintain scarcity. With a focus on organic growth and fair distribution, $BLOOD empowers its community through governance rights and exclusive access to real-world events.
$BLOOD also incorporates unique philanthropic initiatives, rewarding blood donors with tokens purchased from the market, thereby promoting public health while creating consistent market demand. Built on principles of transparency, community-first initiatives, and continuous innovation, $BLOOD sets itself apart by fostering genuine community engagement and leveraging strategic partnerships without the pressure of traditional financial returns. Through its robust roadmap and commitment to organic growth, $BLOOD aims to redefine the meme coin landscape by creating a trusted and engaged community of holders.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BLOOD ($BLOOD), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BLOOD ($BLOOD) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal $BLOOD tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel $BLOOD tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van $BLOOD begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van $BLOOD token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.