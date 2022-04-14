BlockInsightAI (BIAI) Tokenomie
our mission is to empower traders by providing cutting-edge tools and insights that simplify the complex world of cryptocurrency trading. Through our advanced AI algorithms, we meticulously analyze thousands of transactions daily, identifying the most successful wallets and trading strategies. Our platform categorizes and showcases profitable wallets based on performance and characteristics, offering users a seamless and navigable experience. By conducting comprehensive Profit and Loss (P&L) analysis across the entire blockchain, we enable our users to discover wallet addresses with outstanding trading results over various timeframes, from the last 24 hours to historical performance. With BlockInsightAI , users gain the ability to trade like insiders, develop profitable strategies, and make data-driven decisions in the rapidly evolving world of ETH degen tokens.
Our vision is to be the leading platform for crypto traders seeking to capitalize on the potential of blockchain data, enabling them to effortlessly identify and follow the most successful wallets in the industry. We aim to continually evolve our technology and features to provide real-time insights, actionable strategies, and unparalleled user experiences. By staying at the forefront of blockchain analysis, we strive to transform the way traders interact with the market, empowering them to maximize profits and reduce risk through informed decision-making.
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BlockInsightAI (BIAI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BlockInsightAI (BIAI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BIAI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BIAI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BIAI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BIAI token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.