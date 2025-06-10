Bliffy Prijs (BLIFFY)
De live prijs van Bliffy (BLIFFY) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 160,13K USD. De prijs van BLIFFY naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Bliffy:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Bliffy prijswijziging binnen de dag is +%3,43
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 16,79B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BLIFFY naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BLIFFY prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Bliffy naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bliffy naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bliffy naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bliffy naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+%3,43
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-%29,03
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Bliffy: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+%0,92
+%3,43
-%17,60
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
BLIFFY is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, serving as the playful yet purposeful entry point into the BLIFE Protocol's expansive Bitcoin-based Web3 ecosystem. Bliffy was created by the team behind Blife, a "Proof of Valuable Work" protocol backed by Animoca Brands that is driving Bitcoin innovation as a foundational Web3 ecosystem.The core team is composed of blockchain engineers, gaming experts, and community builders in the crypto space for the past decade. What Makes Bliffy Unique? Bliffy is more than just another meme coin. While it embraces humor and community culture, it’s helping users learn, earn, and engage with Web3 — especially experiences built in the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Bliffy’s uniqueness lies in: AI Agent Personality: An interactive AI mascot, acting as a playful guide to the BTC and the Blife ecosystem. Coinhunt & Gamified Engagement: Through Challenges, storytelling, and meme-driven tasks the community can earn rewards and learn about the story of BLIFFY, the robot that got lost in the city of Pumpopolis and is trying to go home to Bitcoin with scrambled memories. A burn-to-earn mechanism will soon allow $BLIFFY holders to convert their tokens into $BLIFE the token of the BLIFE protocol. Launched on the 9th of April 2025 with close to 80 % of the supply to the community, Bliffy is here to reward active participants in the Blife ecosystem (users having minted a Blife ID and on the leaderboard of the platform) were eligible to claim as well as partner communities. Coin Hunt details: To join, one must hold at least 42k $BLIFFY tokens throughout the entire event! During 5 weeks, players will have the opportunity to solve 5 enigmas and earn a share of rewards. Reward breakdown – 42M $BLIFE total rewards 1st enigma: All participants who solved it share 5% of the pool 2nd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 10% 3rd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 15% 4th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% 5th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% For the grand prize lottery 100 winners will share 30% of the pool. The more enigmas you solve, the more rewards you win! Solve enigmas, find tokens, and earn rewards in this interactive on-chain adventure! For more info: https://bliffy.ai/coin-hunt As of launch, BLIFFY is available on decentralized exchanges on the Solana blockchain, such as Jupiter and Raydium. Listings on centralized exchanges are planned as the ecosystem and community expand. $BLIFFY is a meme but also a game, a movement, and a financial experiment to see if we can use crypto, storytelling, and trust-building to create real value. Website: https://bliffy.ai/ - Learn the story of Bliffy Telegram: http://t.me/Bliffy_By_Blife
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 BLIFFY naar VND
₫--
|1 BLIFFY naar AUD
A$--
|1 BLIFFY naar GBP
￡--
|1 BLIFFY naar EUR
€--
|1 BLIFFY naar USD
$--
|1 BLIFFY naar MYR
RM--
|1 BLIFFY naar TRY
₺--
|1 BLIFFY naar JPY
¥--
|1 BLIFFY naar RUB
₽--
|1 BLIFFY naar INR
₹--
|1 BLIFFY naar IDR
Rp--
|1 BLIFFY naar KRW
₩--
|1 BLIFFY naar PHP
₱--
|1 BLIFFY naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 BLIFFY naar BRL
R$--
|1 BLIFFY naar CAD
C$--
|1 BLIFFY naar BDT
৳--
|1 BLIFFY naar NGN
₦--
|1 BLIFFY naar UAH
₴--
|1 BLIFFY naar VES
Bs--
|1 BLIFFY naar PKR
Rs--
|1 BLIFFY naar KZT
₸--
|1 BLIFFY naar THB
฿--
|1 BLIFFY naar TWD
NT$--
|1 BLIFFY naar AED
د.إ--
|1 BLIFFY naar CHF
Fr--
|1 BLIFFY naar HKD
HK$--
|1 BLIFFY naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 BLIFFY naar MXN
$--