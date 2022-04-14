BlazeX (BLAZEX) Tokenomie
BlazeX (BLAZEX) Informatie
- Our Bot is live t.me/BlazeXDeployerBot <- PRODUCT IS LIVE! CHECK.
What is the project about? BlazeX is a bot available on Telegram that assists individuals in creating standard or customized contracts. This bot, known as @blazeXdeployerbot, manages every stage of the contract process, from inception to after the launch.
What makes your project unique? BlazeX is a unique creation, offering numerous opportunities for developers to construct their projects. While it aids in the development of customized contracts, it also allows you to execute any functions via Telegram and transfer tokens to other wallets. Moreover, the bot includes marketing features.
History of your project. We've successfully raised more than 230 BNB via PinkSale, and our launch was successful. Currently, we have 1400 holders, and we're seeing daily trading volumes exceeding a market cap of $1.3 million. Our community has grown to over 10,000 members, attracting a significant amount of attention.
What’s next for your project? While our Telegram bot is already operational at t.me/BlazeXDeployerBot, we aren't stopping there. We're continually enhancing our bot with new features. Additionally, we're providing 40% of our revenue as shares to our holders. Future plans include marketing collaborations with partners, listing managers, and audit managers.
BlazeX (BLAZEX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BlazeX (BLAZEX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BlazeX (BLAZEX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BlazeX (BLAZEX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BLAZEX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BLAZEX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BLAZEX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BLAZEX token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BLAZEX
Wil je weten waar je BLAZEX naartoe gaat? Onze BLAZEX prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.