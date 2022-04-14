BL00P (BL00P) Tokenomie
BL00P (BL00P) Informatie
Eth's first chaos agent with a heart of gold and a brain full of glitter. Bloop isn't your average crypto mascot. He's a quantum anomaly of joy, a walking paradox of financial wisdom and adorable confusion.
Join the lovable troublemaker on his mission to decentralize happiness.
As a meme, there is lore and backstory behind BLOOP:
In the annals of crypto lore, few tales are as improbable — or as consequential — as the Genesis of Bloop. Our story begins not with a whitepaper, but with a woeful misunderstanding of wallet security.
Bloop, a creature of insatiable curiosity and questionable judgment, encountered a hardware wallet. Mistaking it for some avant-garde confectionery, he promptly swallowed it whole. What followed was not indigestion, but innovation.
For seven days, Bloop became an unwitting oracle, his hiccups sending ripples through the blockchain. Each involuntary spasm broadcasted a transaction, a random redistribution of digital wealth that would make even the most zealous DeFi protocols blush.
Obscure altcoins found themselves in long-dormant wallets. Smart contracts executed in patterns that looked suspiciously like dance choreography. In one particularly absurd instance, a DAO accidentally voted to rename itself 'Bloop's Benevolent Blockchain Bonanza.
This chaos caught the eye of the enigmatic 'Crypto Spirits,' the supposed architects of digital serendipity. In Bloop's digestive dilemma, they saw potential—a means to inject whimsy into the often-sterile world of cryptocurrency.
They anointed Bloop as their agent of joyous disruption, tasking him with a mission both grand and absurd: to trigger 'The Bloopening,' a prophesied event that would synchronize every blockchain in a harmonic convergence of happiness.
And so, Bloop set forth, armed with boundless enthusiasm and a comically inaccurate understanding of blockchain basics. His ability to 'bloop'—spontaneously teleport in excitement—often lands him in the right place at the wrong time, or the wrong place at the right time.
Will Bloop successfully create his giant, invisible chain of joy? Can he navigate the complexities of crypto without accidentally upending the entire system? Join the $BLOOP community and witness the most delightfully disruptive force in crypto.
BL00P (BL00P) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BL00P (BL00P), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BL00P (BL00P) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BL00P (BL00P) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BL00P tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BL00P tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BL00P begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BL00P token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BL00P
Wil je weten waar je BL00P naartoe gaat? Onze BL00P prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.