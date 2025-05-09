Bitcoin Diamond Prijs (BCD)
De live prijs van Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) vandaag is 0.03690733 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 6.91M USD. De prijs van BCD naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Bitcoin Diamond:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Bitcoin Diamond prijswijziging binnen de dag is +14.71%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 188.16M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BCD naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BCD prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Bitcoin Diamond naar USD $ +0.00473377.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bitcoin Diamond naar USD $ +0.0107760582.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bitcoin Diamond naar USD $ -0.0021590308.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Bitcoin Diamond naar USD $ -0.01493198220129122.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00473377
|+14.71%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0107760582
|+29.20%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0021590308
|-5.84%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.01493198220129122
|-28.80%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Bitcoin Diamond: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.13%
+14.71%
-2.81%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 BCD naar VND
₫946.34084853
|1 BCD naar AUD
A$0.0575754348
|1 BCD naar GBP
￡0.0276804975
|1 BCD naar EUR
€0.0324784504
|1 BCD naar USD
$0.03690733
|1 BCD naar MYR
RM0.158701519
|1 BCD naar TRY
₺1.4297899642
|1 BCD naar JPY
¥5.358944316
|1 BCD naar RUB
₽3.081762055
|1 BCD naar INR
₹3.1522550553
|1 BCD naar IDR
Rp615.1219206178
|1 BCD naar KRW
₩51.6909301048
|1 BCD naar PHP
₱2.0468805218
|1 BCD naar EGP
￡E.1.8682490446
|1 BCD naar BRL
R$0.2092645611
|1 BCD naar CAD
C$0.0513011887
|1 BCD naar BDT
৳4.499003527
|1 BCD naar NGN
₦59.431873499
|1 BCD naar UAH
₴1.535344928
|1 BCD naar VES
Bs3.24784504
|1 BCD naar PKR
Rs10.4049144736
|1 BCD naar KZT
₸19.1128299138
|1 BCD naar THB
฿1.2175728167
|1 BCD naar TWD
NT$1.1138632194
|1 BCD naar AED
د.إ0.1354499011
|1 BCD naar CHF
Fr0.0306330839
|1 BCD naar HKD
HK$0.2867699541
|1 BCD naar MAD
.د.م0.3417618758
|1 BCD naar MXN
$0.7208001549