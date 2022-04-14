BigShortBets (BIGSB) Tokenomie
BigShortBets (BIGSB) Informatie
BigShortBets is the social, decentralized, anonymous information marketplace & blockchain futures trading tool - powered by $BigSB token.
In short we build a platform on Tor network for investors. Only thing used for KYC process on the platform is MetaMask address This platform will enable information exchange between parties eg. buying and selling information and creating own space like on any other social platform eg. groups, timeline, posts. It is 100% community driven, to maintain a good situation on the platform there is a community reputation system to control the uncontrolled content. We already have that part working.
Second part is the Market, on which we create ability to fully decentralize the futures trading. We will enable for users of the platform to create bets (futures contracts) on anything they like. It will work like the first stock exchange in Amsterdam. Everything to make GME and AMC- like actions without interception. We plan to attract arbitrators to trade on this platform (bets on NASDAQ, GOLD, STEEL, etc). We do so cause the only information used in KYC is MetaMask wallet address.
Last thing. Every transaction on the platform is secured by BigSB token. Everything we collect in presale, public sale, etc goes to liquidity for future arbitrators. Platform provides full anonymity and encryption.
BigShortBets (BIGSB) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BigShortBets (BIGSB), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BigShortBets (BIGSB) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BigShortBets (BIGSB) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BIGSB tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BIGSB tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BIGSB begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BIGSB token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BIGSB
Wil je weten waar je BIGSB naartoe gaat? Onze BIGSB prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.