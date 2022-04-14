BHNetwork (BHAT) Tokenomie
BHNetwork (BHAT) Informatie
What Is BH Network (BHAT-c1fde3)?
BH Network startup is a web 3.0 company hub that aims to build products on the Elrond Network blockchain. The main fuel for all these products will be the BHAT token - the utility governance token for the BH Network hub.
The first product focuses on fixing the problems of freelancers: They face FIAT marketplace issues such as high fees, bias toward established sellers, long wait times, and fraudulent chargebacks. Blockchain technology and custom algorithms will reduce those issues to almost zero, providing freelancers and their customers with a safe, fair, and fast new marketplace.
Second, the BHero Launchpad is a regulated incubator gateway for projects willing to enter into the cryptocurrency sphere. The team will rigorously vet each project before offering the most disruptive and valuable projects with assistance and guidance in becoming legally compliant and prepared in every aspect of web3 business before having the final step - the public sale within the launchpad.
BHNetwork (BHAT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BHNetwork (BHAT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BHNetwork (BHAT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BHNetwork (BHAT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BHAT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BHAT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
