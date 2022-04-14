bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Tokenomie
bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Informatie
bePAY is a DEFI (Decentralized Finance) protocol that is the first BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) platform based on blockchain technology. bePAY will offer significant cost savings to all participants in the ecosystem by utilising smart contract technology and blockchains. bePAY aims to be a key participant offering DEFI e-commerce and in-store solutions to shoppers and merchants.
bePAY will also allow users to pay for their shopping with any approved cryptocurrency that they hold in their bePAY wallet. Shoppers will be rewarded through a program that will benefit all participants in the bePAY ecosystem.
bePAY is powered by the bePAY token which will be used as a mechanism through which the protocol is governed. A broad distribution across the entire ecosystem including users, merchants and marketplaces will ensure that all participants are rewarded.
bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor bePAY Finance (BECOIN), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van bePAY Finance (BECOIN) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BECOIN tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BECOIN tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.