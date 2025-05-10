BEINGAI Prijs (BEING_AI)
De live prijs van BEINGAI (BEING_AI) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 33.57K USD. De prijs van BEING_AI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van BEINGAI:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
BEINGAI prijswijziging binnen de dag is +9.41%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 991.48M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BEING_AI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BEING_AI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van BEINGAI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van BEINGAI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van BEINGAI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van BEINGAI naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+9.41%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+38.58%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-2.40%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van BEINGAI: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.57%
+9.41%
+15.14%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 BEING_AI naar VND
₫--
|1 BEING_AI naar AUD
A$--
|1 BEING_AI naar GBP
￡--
|1 BEING_AI naar EUR
€--
|1 BEING_AI naar USD
$--
|1 BEING_AI naar MYR
RM--
|1 BEING_AI naar TRY
₺--
|1 BEING_AI naar JPY
¥--
|1 BEING_AI naar RUB
₽--
|1 BEING_AI naar INR
₹--
|1 BEING_AI naar IDR
Rp--
|1 BEING_AI naar KRW
₩--
|1 BEING_AI naar PHP
₱--
|1 BEING_AI naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 BEING_AI naar BRL
R$--
|1 BEING_AI naar CAD
C$--
|1 BEING_AI naar BDT
৳--
|1 BEING_AI naar NGN
₦--
|1 BEING_AI naar UAH
₴--
|1 BEING_AI naar VES
Bs--
|1 BEING_AI naar PKR
Rs--
|1 BEING_AI naar KZT
₸--
|1 BEING_AI naar THB
฿--
|1 BEING_AI naar TWD
NT$--
|1 BEING_AI naar AED
د.إ--
|1 BEING_AI naar CHF
Fr--
|1 BEING_AI naar HKD
HK$--
|1 BEING_AI naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 BEING_AI naar MXN
$--