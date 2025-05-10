BEEP Coin Prijs (BEEP)
De live prijs van BEEP Coin (BEEP) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van BEEP naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van BEEP Coin:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
BEEP Coin prijswijziging binnen de dag is +7.77%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BEEP naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BEEP prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van BEEP Coin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van BEEP Coin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van BEEP Coin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van BEEP Coin naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+7.77%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+21.45%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-19.83%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van BEEP Coin: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
+7.77%
+5.71%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is the project about? We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community. What makes your project unique? The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk. This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights. History of your project. The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021 What’s next for your project? In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity What can your token be used for? The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing: * AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms. * Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates. * Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices. In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
