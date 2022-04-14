BeamSwap (GLINT) Tokenomie
BeamSwap (GLINT) Informatie
What Is Beamswap ($GLINT)? Beamswap is a DeFi Hub and the first Decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM), providing liquidity and peer-to-peer transactions, built on the Moonbeam network.
Why Moonbeam? Most funds raised and highest number of contributions for a polkadot parachain Combines Ethereum's simplicity of use with the power of Polkadot Seamless transition form other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains Beamswap has the first-movers advantage Compatibility with the tools people already use and are familiar with (Metamask, Remix, Hardhat, Truffle and others) Cross-chain integrations On-chain governance Low gas prices Scalability What Makes Beamswap Unique? The products and features are curated with both beginners and experienced users in mind. Beamswap' goal is to provide users with a suite of tools that cover all of their needs directly on our platform.
Integrated Bridge for EVMs Yield Farming Syrup Pools DEX & AMM NFT Marketplace Charts & Portfolio Tracker Advanced trading Limit Orders Zap Launchpad Governance What is $GLINT Utilities? Beamswap is Powered by GLINT...
Stake GLINT to receive a portion of the DEX Fees; Use GLINT for Governance! Participate in the important decisions; Participate in our Launchpad projects and increase your allocation with GLINT. When you stake your $GLINT in the single sided auto-compounding buyback pool you will receive Beamshare tokens as receipt, representing your share of the pool.
BeamSwap (GLINT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor BeamSwap (GLINT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
BeamSwap (GLINT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BeamSwap (GLINT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GLINT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GLINT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van GLINT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van GLINT token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van GLINT
Wil je weten waar je GLINT naartoe gaat? Onze GLINT prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.