BeursDEX+
Koop cryptoMarktenSpotFutures500XEarnEvenementen
Meer
De live Based Zlurpee prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime ZLURPEE naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de ZLURPEE prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.De live Based Zlurpee prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime ZLURPEE naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de ZLURPEE prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over ZLURPEE

ZLURPEE Prijsinformatie

Wat is ZLURPEE

ZLURPEE officiële website

ZLURPEE tokenomie

ZLURPEE Prijsvoorspelling

Verdien

Airdrop+

Nieuws

Blog

Leren

Based Zlurpee logo

Based Zlurpee Prijs (ZLURPEE)

Niet genoteerd

1 ZLURPEE naar USD live prijs:

--
----
+8.20%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 22:27:48 (UTC+8)

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.28%

+8.24%

-29.98%

-29.98%

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er ZLURPEE verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De ZLURPEE hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is ZLURPEE met +0.28% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, +8.24% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -29.98% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Marktinformatie

$ 31.21K
$ 31.21K$ 31.21K

--
----

$ 31.21K
$ 31.21K$ 31.21K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Based Zlurpee is $ 31.21K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van ZLURPEE is 420.69B, met een totale voorraad van 420690000000.0. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 31.21K.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Based Zlurpee naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Based Zlurpee naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Based Zlurpee naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Based Zlurpee naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0+8.24%
30 dagen$ 0-58.82%
60 dagen$ 0--
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)?

Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.

At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.

Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.

But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.

At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) hulpbron

Officiële website

Based Zlurpee Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Based Zlurpee te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Based Zlurpee prijsvoorspelling !

ZLURPEE naar lokale valuta's

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van ZLURPEE token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Hoeveel is Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) vandaag waard?
De live ZLURPEE prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige ZLURPEE naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van ZLURPEE naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Based Zlurpee?
De marktkapitalisatie van ZLURPEE is $ 31.21K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van ZLURPEE?
De circulerende voorraad van ZLURPEE is 420.69B USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van ZLURPEE?
ZLURPEE bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van ZLURPEE?
ZLURPEE zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van ZLURPEE?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van ZLURPEE is -- USD.
Zal ZLURPEE dit jaar hoger gaan?
ZLURPEE kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de ZLURPEE prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 22:27:48 (UTC+8)

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

POPULAIR

Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,663.25
$102,663.25$102,663.25

-0.50%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,341.23
$3,341.23$3,341.23

-4.73%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$158.02
$158.02$158.02

-2.14%

USDCoin logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

-0.01%

Momentum logo

Momentum

MMT

$0.9920
$0.9920$0.9920

+32.70%

TOPvolume

De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,663.25
$102,663.25$102,663.25

-0.50%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,341.23
$3,341.23$3,341.23

-4.73%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$158.02
$158.02$158.02

-2.14%

XRP logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2654
$2.2654$2.2654

-0.73%

DOGE logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16469
$0.16469$0.16469

+0.46%

Nieuw toegevoegd

Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel

UnifAI logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism logo

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.03896
$0.03896$0.03896

+55.84%

MemeMarket logo

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.01246
$0.01246$0.01246

+66.13%

Backstage logo

Backstage

BKS

$0.00720
$0.00720$0.00720

+10.76%

Topstijgers

De beste cryptopumps van vandaag

Intuition logo

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2035
$0.2035$0.2035

+307.00%

Datasoul logo

Datasoul

DATASOUL

$0.0000000047665
$0.0000000047665$0.0000000047665

+240.41%

JUICY logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.2067
$0.2067$0.2067

+215.57%

PlayMindProtocol logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.03801
$0.03801$0.03801

+147.78%

NexAIPhone logo

NexAIPhone

NEXAIPHONE

$0.000008925
$0.000008925$0.000008925

+133.82%