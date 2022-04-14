Join Balls of Fate - where everyone can become a hero challenging the injustice of the world!

Balls of Fate (BOF) exists in a world where injustice and inequality have become the norm. Big corporations, corrupt politicians, and financial elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary people. But in this chaos, an unexpected hero emerges - a fearless pitbull who doesn't give a damn about conventions and the status quo

This pitbull is the embodiment of an unbreakable spirit and unwavering justice. He absolutely doesn't care about authorities, social norms, or society's expectations. His sole purpose is to restore balance and justice in a world where honesty has become rare With iron determination and steel... ambitions, the BOF pitbull is ready to put his "balls" on any unjust system, be it financial institutions, political regimes, or social prejudices. He's not afraid of consequences and is willing to risk everything for the right cause In the world of BOF, anyone can become such

a fearless fighter for justice. It's not just a financial instrument, it's a movement, a philosophy of life where courage, honesty, and straightforwardness are valued above all else