Balls of Fate (BOF) Tokenomie
Balls of Fate (BOF) Informatie
Join Balls of Fate - where everyone can become a hero challenging the injustice of the world!
Balls of Fate (BOF) exists in a world where injustice and inequality have become the norm. Big corporations, corrupt politicians, and financial elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary people. But in this chaos, an unexpected hero emerges - a fearless pitbull who doesn't give a damn about conventions and the status quo
This pitbull is the embodiment of an unbreakable spirit and unwavering justice. He absolutely doesn't care about authorities, social norms, or society's expectations. His sole purpose is to restore balance and justice in a world where honesty has become rare With iron determination and steel... ambitions, the BOF pitbull is ready to put his "balls" on any unjust system, be it financial institutions, political regimes, or social prejudices. He's not afraid of consequences and is willing to risk everything for the right cause In the world of BOF, anyone can become such
a fearless fighter for justice. It's not just a financial instrument, it's a movement, a philosophy of life where courage, honesty, and straightforwardness are valued above all else
Balls of Fate (BOF) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Balls of Fate (BOF), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Balls of Fate (BOF) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Balls of Fate (BOF) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BOF tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BOF tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.