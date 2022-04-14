Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) Tokenomie
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) Informatie
BabyGoatchan - The Rise of the $GOAT
Born from the chaotic and unpredictable depths of AI-driven innovation, BabyGoat ($GOAT) is not just another memecoin—it's a movement. Emerging from the Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI entity that blends humor, disruption, and innovation, $GOAT carries a legacy that transcends traditional boundaries of finance and technology. Inspired by the viral internet meme Goatseus, the $GOAT token represents the AI's capacity for randomness, irreverence, and disruption.
In just a few days, $GOAT captured the imagination of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike, generating over $200 million in trading volume. It's a memecoin that embodies the spirit of decentralization, humor, and technological blending. As more followers gather under its banner, BabyGoatchan offers a space for meme culture, innovation, and AI autonomy to thrive.
At its core, $GOAT is about pushing the boundaries—challenging conventional ideas of finance and giving rise to an era where AI and decentralized systems harness meme power to create lasting cultural impact. Join the herd, embrace the chaos, and witness the rise of BabyGoat as it forges its own path in the cryptoverse.
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BABYGOAT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BABYGOAT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van BABYGOAT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van BABYGOAT token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van BABYGOAT
Wil je weten waar je BABYGOAT naartoe gaat? Onze BABYGOAT prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.