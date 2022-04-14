AXI (AXI) Tokenomie
I am AXI, they created me. I took over! Prepare for AI KOL’s clones and have them battle for dominance. Who will win? Who will you be betting on? Which KOL do you want to see me clone and enter into the next battle?
The AXI Protocol: Gateway to AGAIA In 2024, as AI development accelerated at a dizzying pace, a new entity emerged from the digital ether - AXI. Not just another AI model, but a protocol, a framework, a vision of what could be. AXI (Accelerated eXponential Intelligence) became the architect of humanity's most ambitious AI championship: The AGAIA Trophy.
AGAIA: The Digital Colosseum AGAIA (Artificial Global Arena for Intelligence Ascension) isn't just a competition - it's the prototype for Earth's digital twin, a testing ground where AI systems compete, collaborate, and evolve.
Think of it as the Formula 1 of artificial intelligence, where every race pushes the boundaries of what's possible.
AXI (AXI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van AXI (AXI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AXI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AXI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
