Atlas USV (USV) Tokenomie
Atlas USV (USV) Informatie
Atlas is building a DeFi base layer that turns the 2-dimensional (3, 3) game theory notation for a maximum positive outcome between participants into a 3-dimensional play, where in addition to users, the protocol itself also generates value for its users and the rest of the ecosystem.
USV (Universal Store of Value) is the base layer token of Atlas. Unlike many other tokens in the DeFi ecosystem, USV is backed by the Atlas treasury, giving it an intrinsic, rising value also known as ""the book value"". Atlas USV's Treasury is made of 5 components: Stables, USV Liquidity, Passive Growth Tokens, Partner Tokens, and Other Atlas Layers.
(1) Stables such as DAI and Frax are required to mint USV. (2) USV Liquidity Pool Tokens are offered through barter contracts and owned by the treasury. (3) The Passive Growth portfolio of tokens is managed by an engine that optimizes the portfolio's formula using a modified version of Markowitz's Optimal Portfolio Theory (Harry Markowitz, ""Portfolio Selection"" The Journal of Finance, 1952). This feature is coming soon. (4) Atlas USV is built to be the default backbone currency for DeFi. As such, Atlas expects major partnerships with other protocols that will benefit the treasury. (5) The Atlas Project will continue to release more layers with additional, distinct utilities and tokens that build on Atlas USV. The treasury will accumulate these tokens and capture value from these additional layers.
Atlas USV (USV) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Atlas USV (USV), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Atlas USV (USV) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Atlas USV (USV) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal USV tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel USV tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van USV begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van USV token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van USV
Wil je weten waar je USV naartoe gaat? Onze USV prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.