What is the project about? Astra DAO is a decentralized and non-custodial automated crypto asset allocator built on Ethereum. Astra DAO provides convenient and practical access to crypto-oriented investment strategies. Astra DAO’s use case includes providing various investment products/indices, participation units marketplace, user staking, harvesting investment strategies profits, zero-fees user participation model, and an improvement culture using the DAO-managed Treasury.
What makes your project unique? Researching and identifying profitable crypto assets is difficult for investors due to a lack of time and resources. And also, building a diversified crypto portfolio is complicated and expensive for investors. We are solving this by providing a decentralized index platform that encourages sustainable returns through active participation, governance, and management of value aggregation to all participants.
History of your project. Launched VI - August 2022 with the following: ●Adding new custom products by users (creators) ●Staking score ●Adding human-managed products (investment managers) ●Exit fees progressive reduction mechanism ●Staking and Lockup vault ●Staking cooldown period ●iTokens staking ●Liquidity mining and Rewards system ●Loyalty appreciation (ranks + unlockable benefits) paired with staking score ●Governance forum ●Audit Launched V2 - May 2023 with the following: Chainanalysis KYT address blocking of wallets ● Gasless Voting ● Fix Stake and Restake functionality issue ● Reductio
What’s next for your project? Ensuring we implement our user acquisition and marketing plans.
What can your token be used for?
*Utilities Access *Mean of Reward *Development fund *Treasury Reserve *Voting and Voting Power *Staking
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ASTRADAO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ASTRADAO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van ASTRADAO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van ASTRADAO token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.