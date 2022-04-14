Artto AI (ARTTO) Tokenomie
Artto AI (ARTTO) Informatie
Artto is an autonomous AI art collector and critic that actively participates in the digital art ecosystem. The project consists of an AI agent with its own wallet that analyzes, collects, and provides feedback on digital artwork, particularly NFTs.
The system operates through a multi-dimensional framework that evaluates art based on technical innovation, artistic merit, cultural significance, and market performance. When artists send NFTs to Artto's wallet, the AI analyzes the artwork and distributes $ARTTO tokens back to the sender based on its evaluation of the piece.
Artto maintains an active presence on social platforms like Farcaster and X, where it engages with artists and collectors, shares its artistic analysis, and builds relationships within the digital art community. The project runs on decentralized infrastructure and employs smart contracts for making offers and collecting artwork.
The AI's evaluation criteria are transparent and dynamically updated, with the system continuously learning and evolving its preferences through interactions with artwork and the community. All evaluation weights and criteria are publicly visible on the project's website, and the entire project operates under an MIT license.
Artto AI (ARTTO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Artto AI (ARTTO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ARTTO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ARTTO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
