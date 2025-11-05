BeursDEX+
De live Arcane Owls prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime OWLS naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de OWLS prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.De live Arcane Owls prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime OWLS naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de OWLS prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden.
Arcane Owls (OWLS) live prijsgrafiek
Arcane Owls (OWLS) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
24u laag
24u hoog

Arcane Owls (OWLS) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er OWLS verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De OWLS hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is OWLS met -- veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -- in de afgelopen 24 uur en 0.00% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Marktinformatie

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Arcane Owls is $ 15.73K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van OWLS is 1.00B, met een totale voorraad van 1000000000.0. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 15.73K.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Arcane Owls naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Arcane Owls naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Arcane Owls naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Arcane Owls naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0--
30 dagen$ 00.00%
60 dagen$ 0--
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Arcane Owls (OWLS)?

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) hulpbron

Officiële website

Arcane Owls Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Arcane Owls (OWLS) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Arcane Owls (OWLS) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Arcane Owls te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Arcane Owls prijsvoorspelling !

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Arcane Owls (OWLS) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van OWLS token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Hoeveel is Arcane Owls (OWLS) vandaag waard?
De live OWLS prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige OWLS naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van OWLS naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Arcane Owls?
De marktkapitalisatie van OWLS is $ 15.73K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van OWLS?
De circulerende voorraad van OWLS is 1.00B USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van OWLS?
OWLS bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van OWLS?
OWLS zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van OWLS?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van OWLS is -- USD.
Zal OWLS dit jaar hoger gaan?
OWLS kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de OWLS prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Arcane Owls (OWLS) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

