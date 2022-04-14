ArbiPad (ARBI) Tokenomie
What Is ArbiPad (ARBI)?
ArbiPad — Next generation Arbitrum-zkSync based launchpad by Good Games Guild. ArbiPad is constructed as a bridge between the best crypto project and the global community, especially investors and community in the crypto sphere with transparency and a fair distribution system.
ARBI is the native utility token that is used for:
- To secure the IDO Allocation on ArbiPad, users have to stake their $ARBI.
- Participating in ArbiPad Special Event — Free mint and Access to exclusive group. Unlock more benefits by holding $ARBI!
- Incentive Rewards Program for Community
How Many ARBI Tokens Are There in Circulation?
There will 1,080,000,000 ARBI on the circulation of 10,000,000,000 ARBI of the total supply.
Who Are the Founders of ARBIPAD?
ArbiPad is built by Good Games Guild.
Good Games Guild is a top guild project in the WEB3 space. As a top project, GGG has so many investors who were carefully selected based on their experience, knowledge, and understanding of the industry. Each of GGG's investors has a range of experience, including infrastructure, gaming, NFTs, DeFi, and some of the most respected global venture firms, such as Animoca, Chromia, OKEx NGC Ventures, Basics Capital, and many more.
Where Can I Buy ARBIPAD (ARBI)?
ARBI will be available on MEXC and Gate.io for upcoming token listing. And also ARBI will list on DEX, such as: Uniswap
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor ArbiPad (ARBI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
ArbiPad (ARBI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van ArbiPad (ARBI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ARBI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ARBI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van ARBI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van ARBI token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.