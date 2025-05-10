Aqua Goat Prijs (AQUAGOAT)
De live prijs van Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van AQUAGOAT naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Aqua Goat:
24-uurs handelsvolume is $ 101.79 USD
Aqua Goat prijswijziging binnen de dag is +1.26%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van AQUAGOAT naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige AQUAGOAT prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Aqua Goat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Aqua Goat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Aqua Goat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Aqua Goat naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+1.26%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-26.17%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+16.65%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Aqua Goat: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.22%
+1.26%
+4.59%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 AQUAGOAT naar VND
₫--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar AUD
A$--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar GBP
￡--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar EUR
€--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar USD
$--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar MYR
RM--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar TRY
₺--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar JPY
¥--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar RUB
₽--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar INR
₹--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar IDR
Rp--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar KRW
₩--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar PHP
₱--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar BRL
R$--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar CAD
C$--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar BDT
৳--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar NGN
₦--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar UAH
₴--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar VES
Bs--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar PKR
Rs--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar KZT
₸--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar THB
฿--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar TWD
NT$--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar AED
د.إ--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar CHF
Fr--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar HKD
HK$--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 AQUAGOAT naar MXN
$--