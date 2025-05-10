Alien Prijs (ALIEN)
De live prijs van Alien (ALIEN) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van ALIEN naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Alien:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Alien prijswijziging binnen de dag is -1.10%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van ALIEN naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige ALIEN prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Alien naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Alien naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Alien naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Alien naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-1.10%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+13.21%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-47.26%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Alien: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-2.23%
-1.10%
+19.96%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
ALIEN stands as a groundbreaking 100% decentralized protocol that fortifies the pTGC ecosystem through an innovative buy-and-burn mechanism involving pTGC, LIQUID, BURN, and 808 with every transaction. Holders are consistently rewarded with a steady influx of pTGC and its amplifiers, excluding Energy. Notably, 1% of each transaction contributes to the acquisition and subsequent burning of ALIEN tokens. The remaining tax is allocated to the purchase and burning of pTGC, along with the amplifiers mentioned, creating a deflationary dynamic for ALIEN. All initial liquidity pools have been entirely burned, and an impressive 23% of the total supply has been eliminated. ALIEN's initial valuation at $30,808 showcases its commitment to sustainability and value appreciation within the pTGC ecosystem. In comparison to its counterparts, ALIEN mirrors the relationship between TEDDY and the pDAI & ATROPA ecosystems, but with a heightened level of generosity and rewards. As the pioneering meme token paying homage to the pTGC ecosystem and its holders, ALIEN was crafted by the people, for the people. Stakers of pTGC, holding all the amplifiers, have been bestowed with a remarkable 1:1 airdrop of ALIEN, initially valued over $37k. The rallying cry of "THE FIRMAMENT AWAITS US" welcomes users to an ecosystem where the firmament is not just a destination but a shared vision. ALIEN embraces a comprehensive tokenomics structure, with a nuanced buy-and-burn mechanism and a spectrum of rewards, making it a distinctive player in the crypto landscape. Join the journey and experience the rewards that await in the firmament. ALIEN stands as a groundbreaking 100% decentralized protocol that fortifies the pTGC ecosystem through an innovative buy-and-burn mechanism involving pTGC, LIQUID, BURN, and 808 with every transaction. Holders are consistently rewarded with a steady influx of pTGC and its amplifiers, excluding Energy. Notably, 1% of each transaction contributes to the acquisition and
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 ALIEN naar VND
₫--
|1 ALIEN naar AUD
A$--
|1 ALIEN naar GBP
￡--
|1 ALIEN naar EUR
€--
|1 ALIEN naar USD
$--
|1 ALIEN naar MYR
RM--
|1 ALIEN naar TRY
₺--
|1 ALIEN naar JPY
¥--
|1 ALIEN naar RUB
₽--
|1 ALIEN naar INR
₹--
|1 ALIEN naar IDR
Rp--
|1 ALIEN naar KRW
₩--
|1 ALIEN naar PHP
₱--
|1 ALIEN naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 ALIEN naar BRL
R$--
|1 ALIEN naar CAD
C$--
|1 ALIEN naar BDT
৳--
|1 ALIEN naar NGN
₦--
|1 ALIEN naar UAH
₴--
|1 ALIEN naar VES
Bs--
|1 ALIEN naar PKR
Rs--
|1 ALIEN naar KZT
₸--
|1 ALIEN naar THB
฿--
|1 ALIEN naar TWD
NT$--
|1 ALIEN naar AED
د.إ--
|1 ALIEN naar CHF
Fr--
|1 ALIEN naar HKD
HK$--
|1 ALIEN naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 ALIEN naar MXN
$--