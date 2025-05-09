Akash Network Prijs (AKT)
De live prijs van Akash Network (AKT) vandaag is 1.81 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 447.91M USD. De prijs van AKT naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Akash Network:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Akash Network prijswijziging binnen de dag is +10.76%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 247.44M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van AKT naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige AKT prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Akash Network naar USD $ +0.175923.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Akash Network naar USD $ +1.6620982030.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Akash Network naar USD $ +0.9674192980.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Akash Network naar USD $ -0.0794123359062993.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.175923
|+10.76%
|30 dagen
|$ +1.6620982030
|+91.83%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.9674192980
|+53.45%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.0794123359062993
|-4.20%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Akash Network: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.83%
+10.76%
+10.75%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
|1 AKT naar VND
₫46,410.21
|1 AKT naar AUD
A$2.8236
|1 AKT naar GBP
￡1.3575
|1 AKT naar EUR
€1.5928
|1 AKT naar USD
$1.81
|1 AKT naar MYR
RM7.783
|1 AKT naar TRY
₺70.1194
|1 AKT naar JPY
¥262.812
|1 AKT naar RUB
₽151.0807
|1 AKT naar INR
₹154.5921
|1 AKT naar IDR
Rp30,166.6546
|1 AKT naar KRW
₩2,531.466
|1 AKT naar PHP
₱100.3645
|1 AKT naar EGP
￡E.91.6222
|1 AKT naar BRL
R$10.2627
|1 AKT naar CAD
C$2.5159
|1 AKT naar BDT
৳220.639
|1 AKT naar NGN
₦2,914.643
|1 AKT naar UAH
₴75.296
|1 AKT naar VES
Bs159.28
|1 AKT naar PKR
Rs510.2752
|1 AKT naar KZT
₸937.3266
|1 AKT naar THB
฿59.7119
|1 AKT naar TWD
NT$54.6439
|1 AKT naar AED
د.إ6.6427
|1 AKT naar CHF
Fr1.5023
|1 AKT naar HKD
HK$14.0637
|1 AKT naar MAD
.د.م16.7606
|1 AKT naar MXN
$35.3131