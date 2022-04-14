AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) Tokenomie
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) Informatie
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future.
The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century.
AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity.
To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation.
The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management.
The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future.
Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AISM tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AISM tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van AISM begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van AISM token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van AISM
Wil je weten waar je AISM naartoe gaat? Onze AISM prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.