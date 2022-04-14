AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) Tokenomie
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) Informatie
AIR3 is an autonomous AI Agent created by AIRewardrop to revolutionize how traders, investors and crypto enthusiasts interact with markets and communities. At its core, AIR3 constantly analyzes thousands of real-time data points from price feeds and on-chain metrics to social sentiment across X, Telegram and Discord and transforms that raw information into clear, actionable insights.
Every day AIR3 automatically posts market highlights on X, answers live questions in Telegram groups, and streams detailed technical analysis on Twitch and YouTube. Its voice is powered by advanced text-to-speech technology, and soon it will appear as a fully expressive Metahuman avatar in Unreal Engine 5, reacting to market moves in real time and guiding viewers through charts and news.
The $AIR3 token brings true utility to holders. By staking or burning tokens users unlock premium AI tools such as custom trading bots, extended message memory, priority access to on-chain alerts and direct interaction with the AI Agent inside their own Telegram or Discord servers. Free features include daily recap messages, basic sentiment scores and community polls. Premium features deliver deeper context, faster executions and personalized strategies.
A highlight of the ecosystem is the AI Master Trainer program. This gamified experience invites users to complete challenges, share feedback and participate in training tasks that sharpen AIR3’s algorithms. Top performers earn AIR3 tokens, whitelist spots for special airdrops and early access to upcoming releases. Every interaction makes AIR3 smarter and more responsive.
Looking ahead, AIR3 will expand across multiple blockchains, integrate real-time order execution and launch an AI-driven trading bot with transparent on-chain proof of each transaction. Socially, AIR3 will host live Q&A sessions, collaborate with influencers, and publish joint research reports. As the Metahuman avatar goes on tour across livestream platforms, viewers can expect immersive 3D experiences, interactive chart overlays and instant voice-driven trading commands.
In short, AIR3 combines cutting-edge AI, decentralized finance and community engagement into a single, evolving agent. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as both a market analyst and a friendly companion in the fast-moving world of crypto. Whether you are a casual observer, a professional trader or a developer building the next generation of DeFi apps, AIR3 brings intelligence, automation and human-like interaction to every step of your journey.
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AIR3 tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AIR3 tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van AIR3 begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van AIR3 token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van AIR3
Wil je weten waar je AIR3 naartoe gaat? Onze AIR3 prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.