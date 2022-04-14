Agio (AGIO) Tokenomie
AGIO - Exploring ERC-20 Covered Tokens in the Crypto Meta In response to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, our priority is to instill a sense of security among investors. Enter Agio: we've introduced "covered tokens," ERC20 tokens that offer complete protection from the moment they are exchanged from a standard asset to its cover counterpart.
This innovative approach enables users to mitigate potential losses while still capitalizing on the upward trajectory of their investments.
Agio operates as a decentralized and trustless platform where individuals can seamlessly swap their assets for covered tokens (Ctokens). These Ctokens mirror the value fluctuations of the underlying assets, yet guarantee 100% coverage against losses at the point of acquisition. This means users can shield themselves against up to 100% of potential losses in the cryptocurrency realm while retaining the potential for gains. Our objective is to revolutionize the way users engage with cryptocurrency markets by offering them the means to hedge against downward price movements.
Through depositing their assets on our platform, users gain control over their potential losses. Our transparent fee structure ensures users are fully informed about the costs associated with swapping their assets into covered tokens, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.
Agio (AGIO) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Agio (AGIO), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Agio (AGIO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Agio (AGIO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AGIO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AGIO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
