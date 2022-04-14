Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomie
Turbo (TURBO) Informatie
Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.
Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Turbo (TURBO), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Turbo (TURBO)
Duik dieper in hoe TURBO tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Turbo is a memecoin on Ethereum, designed to be fully decentralized and community-driven, with no central authority, profit generation, or treasury. Its contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring that no single party can control the token or its future. The project’s ethos is radical transparency, simplicity, and fairness, with all tokens in circulation and no hidden reserves.
Tokenomics Table
|Category
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC-20
|Total Supply
|69,000,000,000 TURBO
|Initial Distribution
|- Crowdfunded: 60,000,000,000 TURBO
- Founder Allocation: 9,000,000,000 TURBO
|Issuance Mechanism
|All tokens were minted at launch; no further issuance or inflation
|Allocation Mechanism
|- 60B TURBO crowdfunded to the community
- 9B TURBO to the founder (AI experiment)
|Usage & Incentives
|- Permissionless trading, holding, and integration
- No taxes on transactions
- No staking, rewards, or protocol incentives
- Used as a meme and digital art token; can be integrated into platforms or apps by anyone
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens are in circulation, no vesting, no lockups
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; all tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch
|Governance
|No formal governance; community-driven, similar to Bitcoin
|Treasury
|None; no central treasury or profit mechanism
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced; no upgradeability or admin control
Detailed Analysis
Issuance Mechanism
- Turbo’s entire supply was minted at launch. There is no ongoing issuance, mining, or inflation. This fixed-supply model is akin to Bitcoin’s, but with all tokens immediately available.
Allocation Mechanism
- The initial allocation was split between a community crowdfunding (60B TURBO) and a founder allocation (9B TURBO), the latter as part of the AI-driven experiment that created the token. There are no team, investor, or reserve allocations beyond this.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Turbo is a pure memecoin: it has no built-in utility, staking, or reward mechanisms. Its value and use are entirely community-driven. Anyone can trade, hold, or integrate Turbo into applications without permission. There are no transaction taxes, and the token is not designed to generate profit or yield.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- There are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks. All tokens were distributed and are freely tradable from inception. This eliminates the risk of future supply shocks from vesting cliffs or unlock events.
Governance and Decentralization
- Turbo has no formal governance process. The smart contract is fully renounced, and the project is maintained by the community. There is no central authority, and all development or ecosystem growth is organic and community-led.
Treasury and Profit
- Turbo does not maintain a treasury, nor does it generate profit. There are no mechanisms for protocol revenue, buybacks, or centralized funding.
Implications and Context
- Transparency & Simplicity: Turbo’s tokenomics are radically simple, with all tokens in circulation and no hidden allocations or vesting. This appeals to users seeking transparency and fairness.
- No Supply Overhang: The absence of future unlocks or vesting eliminates the risk of sudden supply increases, which can depress price in other projects.
- No Incentive Layer: Without staking, rewards, or protocol incentives, Turbo’s value is entirely speculative and community-driven. This is typical for memecoins, but it means there are no built-in mechanisms to encourage holding or ecosystem participation beyond social and cultural factors.
- Decentralization: The renounced contract and lack of central authority make Turbo highly decentralized, but also mean there is no recourse for upgrades or interventions if issues arise.
- No Governance: The lack of formal governance means all changes and growth are emergent from the community, with no structured decision-making process.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Turbo Tokenomics Summary
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|60B to community (crowdfund), 9B to founder (AI experiment)
|Usage/Incentives
|No built-in incentives; pure memecoin, open integration
|Locking/Unlocking
|None; all tokens unlocked and tradable from launch
|Governance
|None; fully decentralized, contract renounced
|Treasury/Profit
|None; no profit, no treasury, no protocol revenue
Limitations
- No Ongoing Incentives: The lack of staking or rewards may limit long-term holder engagement.
- No Upgrade Path: The renounced contract cannot be upgraded, which could be a risk if vulnerabilities are discovered.
- Speculative Nature: As a memecoin, Turbo’s value is driven by community sentiment and speculation, not by utility or protocol revenue.
Actionable Insights
- For Users: Turbo is best suited for those seeking exposure to community-driven memecoins with transparent, immutable tokenomics.
- For Developers: Anyone can integrate Turbo into apps or platforms, but there are no protocol incentives or grants.
- For Investors: There are no future unlocks or supply cliffs, but also no yield or protocol revenue—returns are purely speculative.
Turbo’s tokenomics exemplify the “pure memecoin” model: fixed supply, immediate distribution, no central control, and no built-in incentives or governance. Its future is entirely in the hands of its community.
Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Turbo (TURBO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal TURBO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel TURBO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van TURBO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van TURBO token verkennen!
Hoe koop je TURBO?
Turbo (TURBO) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de TURBO prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van TURBO
Wil je weten waar je TURBO naartoe gaat? Onze TURBO prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
