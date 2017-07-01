Tron (TRX) Tokenomie
Tron (TRX) Informatie
TRON: Decentraliseer het web TRON is toegewijd aan het bouwen van de infrastructuur voor een werkelijk gedecentraliseerd internet. Het TRON Protocol, een van de grootste op blockchain gebaseerde besturingssystemen ter wereld, biedt schaalbaarheid, hoge beschikbaarheid en ondersteuning voor high-throughput computing (HTC) die dient als basis voor alle gedecentraliseerde toepassingen in het TRON-ecosysteem. Het biedt ook een betere compatibiliteit voor Ethereum slimme contracten via een innovatief, aansluitbaar slim contract platform. Sinds 24 juli 2018 heeft TRON BitTorrent Inc. overgenomen, een internettechnologiebedrijf gevestigd in San Francisco. Het ontwerpt gedistribueerde technologieën die efficiënt schalen, intelligentie aan de rand behouden en makers en consumenten controle geven over hun inhoud en gegevens. Elke maand maken meer dan 170 miljoen mensen gebruik van door BitTorrent Inc. ontwikkelde producten. De protocollen verplaatsen dagelijks tot wel 40% van het internetverkeer ter wereld. Nu is TRON een van de grootste op blockchain gebaseerde besturingssystemen ter wereld met meer dan 100 miljoen gebruikers.
Tron (TRX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Tron (TRX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Tron (TRX)
Duik dieper in hoe TRX tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
TRON (TRX) features a comprehensive token economic model that has evolved over time, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking. Below is a detailed breakdown, including tables and structured sections for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch: TRX was initially launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, then migrated to its own mainnet on June 25, 2018.
- Consensus & Minting: TRON uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus. New TRX is minted as block and voting rewards when Super Representatives (SRs) produce blocks.
- Block Reward: 16 TRX per block (modifiable via governance).
- Voting Reward: 160 TRX per block (modifiable via governance).
- Block Time: 3 seconds per block.
- Deflationary Model: Since April 2021, TRX transitioned from inflationary to deflationary, with more tokens burned than minted, leading to a net reduction in supply over time.
- Burning: TRX is burned to pay for network resources (bandwidth and energy), permanently removing tokens from circulation.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion TRX)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Public Sale (ICO, Aug 2017)
|40
|40%
|~$150M raised, no KYC/AML disclosure
|Private Sale (Jan 2017)
|25.7
|25.7%
|~$30M raised
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35
|35%
|Foundation and team, all unlocked by Jan 1, 2020
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo Huanle/Justin Sun)
|10
|10%
|Allocated to Justin Sun’s company
|Mainnet Burn (June 2018)
|1
|1%
|Burned at mainnet launch
- No further public offerings were planned before 2021; subsequent offerings are in fixed amounts, not percentages.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
- Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to acquire bandwidth (for transactions) and energy (for smart contract execution).
- Staking & Governance: Staking TRX grants TRON Power (TP), used to vote for Super Representatives (SRs) and participate in governance.
- Payments: Used for payments within and outside the TRON ecosystem (e.g., credit card payments, ATMs, DEX trading, merchant payments).
- DeFi & Collateral: TRX is used as collateral in DeFi protocols, lending, and as a unit of account in NFT marketplaces.
- Airdrops & Rewards: Holding TRX can entitle users to airdrops (e.g., BTT) and participation in community incentive programs.
Incentive Structure
|Mechanism
|Description
|Block Rewards
|Earned by SRs for block production, distributed to voters after commission
|Voting Rewards
|Distributed to voters who support SRs and SR Partners, proportional to votes
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by staking TRX and participating in governance
|Delegation
|Staked resources (bandwidth/energy) can be delegated to other addresses
|DeFi Yield
|TRX can be locked in DeFi protocols for yield, lending, and liquidity provision
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked and cannot be transferred until unstaked.
- Delegation Lock: Delegated resources can be time-locked, with a specified lock period. During this period, delegated resources cannot be withdrawn.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake TRX after the lock period, regaining transferability.
Locking/Unlocking Table
|Mechanism
|Locking Action
|Unlocking Action
|Lock Period
|Notes
|Staking
|Stake TRX for resources
|Unstake TRX
|User-defined
|Resources (bandwidth/energy) obtained; voting rights granted
|Delegation
|Delegate resources
|Cancel delegation
|User-defined
|Can set a lock period; only unused resources can be delegated
|Governance
|Vote for SRs
|Withdraw vote
|User-defined
|Voting power is tied to staked TRX
- Unstaking/Unlocking: After the lock period, users can unstake or cancel delegation, making TRX liquid again.
Circulating Supply and Deflation
- Burning vs. Minting: Since 2021, TRON has consistently burned more TRX than minted, making TRX a deflationary asset.
- Recent Data: As of June 2025, the net burn reached 197.2 million TRX, with the circulating supply declining from over 96.5B to around 95B TRX in one year.
- Staking Participation: High, with 45-50% of eligible supply staked as of Q1 2025.
DeFi Locking Trends
|Period
|TVL (TRX)
|TVL (USD)
|QoQ Change (TRX)
|QoQ Change (USD)
|Notes
|Q2 2025
|~40B
|<$10B
|-15.4%
|-0.8%
|Decline in DeFi activity and TVL
|Q1 2025
|-32.6%
|-36.7%
|Significant drop in DeFi TVL
|Q3 2024
|~55B
|~$7B
|-17%
|+4%
|TVL in USD grew despite TRX decline
- Interpretation: DeFi TVL in TRX has declined, but USD value has sometimes increased due to TRX price appreciation.
Summary Table: TRON Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS, block/voting rewards, deflationary via burning
|Allocation
|ICO, private sale, foundation/team, supporter, mainnet burn
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, DeFi, collateral, airdrops
|Incentives
|Block/voting rewards, staking rewards, DeFi yield, delegation
|Locking
|Staking/Delegation locks, user-defined periods, unlock via unstaking/cancel delegation
|Unlocking
|After lock period, TRX becomes liquid again
|Deflation
|Net burn > mint, supply declining since 2021
|DeFi TVL
|Fluctuating, recent decline in TRX terms, sometimes offset by TRX price appreciation
Additional Notes
- Token Standards: TRON supports TRC10, TRC20 (ERC-20 compatible), and TRC721 (NFTs).
- Governance: Top 27 SRs are elected by TRX holders; governance and reward parameters can be changed via proposals.
- Resource Delegation: Only bandwidth and energy can be delegated, not voting rights.
This comprehensive overview reflects the current state and recent trends in TRON's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, developers, and the broader ecosystem.
Tron (TRX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Tron (TRX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal TRX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel TRX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Door de TRX prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van TRX
