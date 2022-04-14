Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomie
Qubic (QUBIC) Informatie
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Qubic (QUBIC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Qubic (QUBIC)
Duik dieper in hoe QUBIC tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Qubic Network’s token, QUBIC, is designed with a focus on long-term sustainability, deflationary mechanisms, and community incentives. The tokenomics are structured to balance emissions, burns, and strategic allocations, ensuring both network growth and value preservation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: QUBIC is issued through a unique consensus mechanism called Useful Proof of Work (UPoW), where validators (Computors) and miners perform AI training tasks to secure the network and earn emissions.
- Emission Rate: The network emits a fixed amount of 1 trillion QUBIC per week. However, a portion of these emissions is burned each epoch (15% in the first year), reducing the effective supply.
- Halving Schedule: Qubic introduces halvings every 52 epochs (approximately annually), with each halving requiring community (Quorum) approval. This increases the burn proportion over time, further reducing emissions and enhancing scarcity.
- Supply Cap: The maximum supply is capped at 200 trillion QUBIC, a significant reduction from the original 1,000 trillion, aligning with the network’s deflationary goals.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Cliff Details
|Pre-Seed Holders
|15.9%
|6-month cliff, 12-month vesting (monthly)
|Retrodrop/Marketing 2023
|1.7%
|25% quarterly, starts 6 months after TGE, 1-year total
|Team
|9%
|24-month cliff, 24-month vesting (monthly)
|Treasury & Marketing
|14%
|12-month cliff, 36-month vesting (monthly)
|Loyalty Program
|7%
|12-month cliff, 36-month vesting (monthly)
|Seed
|7.4%
|12-month cliff, 12-month vesting (monthly)
|Liquidity
|8%
|Immediate release at TGE
|Ecosystem Growth
|25%
|24-month vesting, starts 2 years after TGE
|Listing
|5%
|Full unlock after 24 months
- Strategic Unlocks: Immediate liquidity (8%) supports trading, while other allocations are vested to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives with long-term growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking & Locking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY, with maximum rewards for full-term commitments.
- Early Unlocks: If users unlock early, rewards are adjusted, and a portion of unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other participants, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Ecosystem Utility: QUBIC is used for:
- Decentralized computing and smart contract execution
- Micropayments (feeless transfers)
- Participation in governance and funding proposals
- Earning passive income through protocol features like RANDOM, where QUBIC is burned and distributed to shareholders
- Deflationary Mechanisms: Regular burns (from emissions and early unlocks) reduce circulating supply, supporting price stability and value accrual.
Locking Mechanism
- Flexible Locking: QEarn allows users to lock between 10M and 1T QUBIC, with rewards scaling by lock duration.
- No Penalty for Early Unlocks: Users can withdraw early, but unearned rewards are partially burned and partially redistributed, creating a self-balancing incentive structure.
- Community Engagement: Locking encourages active participation and long-term commitment, with nearly 11% of circulating supply currently locked.
Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations have cliffs and vesting periods ranging from 12 to 36 months, with some (like liquidity) available immediately.
- QEarn Rewards: Distributed at the end of the lock period for full-term participants; early unlocks receive adjusted rewards.
- Dynamic Adjustments: The Supply Watcher mechanism can adjust burn rates and emissions in real time to maintain network stability.
Key Metrics (as of January 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~114.6T QUBIC
- Total Supply: ~127.45T QUBIC
- Max Supply: 200T QUBIC
- Locked Supply: ~12.49T QUBIC (10.9% of circulating supply)
- TVL (QEarn): $39.6M
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week, with 15% burned in year 1, halvings every 52 epochs (community-approved)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage
|Staking, governance, computing, micropayments, protocol utility
|Incentives
|Yield for locking, redistribution and burns on early unlocks, passive income features
|Locking
|Flexible, up to 52 weeks, no penalty but reduced rewards for early unlocks
|Unlocking
|Vesting schedules (12-36 months), immediate for liquidity, dynamic for QEarn
Implications and Analysis
- Deflationary Design: The combination of emissions, burns, and halvings ensures a decreasing inflation rate and increasing scarcity over time.
- Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and locking mechanisms align incentives for team, investors, and community, reducing the risk of large sell-offs.
- Ecosystem Growth: Strategic allocations to ecosystem growth, loyalty, and treasury support ongoing development and adoption.
- Community Governance: Key parameters (like emission halvings) require community approval, fostering decentralized decision-making.
Qubic’s tokenomics are engineered for sustainability, community engagement, and robust ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on deflationary mechanisms and long-term value creation.
Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Qubic (QUBIC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal QUBIC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel QUBIC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van QUBIC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van QUBIC token verkennen!
Hoe koop je QUBIC?
Wil je Qubic (QUBIC) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om QUBIC te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
Qubic (QUBIC) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de QUBIC prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van QUBIC
Wil je weten waar je QUBIC naartoe gaat? Onze QUBIC prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.
Qubic (QUBIC) kopen
Bedrag
1 QUBIC = 0.000001585 USD