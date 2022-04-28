Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomie
Ondo (ONDO) Informatie
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Ondo (ONDO)
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products onchain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Sale: In May 2022, ~198.88 million ONDO (~1.99% of supply) were sold in a Community Access Sale via CoinList, raising over $10 million. Sale prices were $0.03 (priority queue) and $0.055 (public access).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (ONDO)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Ecosystem Growth
|~5.21B
|~52.11%
|For future airdrops, contributors, developers, educators, researchers, strategic roles
|Protocol Development
|3.3B
|33.00%
|For core contributors building infrastructure, products, and protocols
|Community Access Sale
|~198.88M
|~1.99%
|Sold via CoinList in May 2022
|Other (unspecified)
|Remaining
|~12.9%
|Not fully detailed in public disclosures
Note: As of Dec. 23, 2024, the Ondo DAO treasury does not hold the Ecosystem Growth allocation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals for Flux Finance (e.g., listing new assets, pausing markets, updating interest models, managing treasury).
- To submit a proposal: 100M ONDO must be delegated.
- For a proposal to pass: At least 1M ONDO must vote, and quorum must be met.
- Voting period: 3 days; 1-day timelock before execution.
- Ecosystem Incentives: ~52% of tokens are reserved for ecosystem growth, including future airdrops and rewards for contributors.
- Ondo Points Program: Tokenholders can earn points by holding ONDO, with bonuses for “diamond hands” (long-term holders). Points may be redeemable for future rewards.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision: As of Dec. 23, 2024, there is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism for ONDO.
- No Profit or Capital Claims: ONDO does not confer rights to profits, capital, or legal claims on Ondo Finance entities.
Locking Mechanism
- Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were initially subject to a global lock-up until January 18, 2024.
- Post-Lock-Up: After the “enableTransfer” function was called on Jan. 18, 2024, ONDO became transferable, marking its public launch.
Unlocking Time and Vesting
- Cliff and Vesting: Most allocations are subject to a one-year cliff from the public launch (Jan. 18, 2024), followed by three years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth Allocation: ~5.21B ONDO is reserved for future distribution, but the specific vesting and unlocking schedule is not fully disclosed.
- Protocol Development Allocation: 3.3B ONDO (33%) is for core contributors, subject to the same cliff and vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public sale in May 2022
|Allocation
|52.11% Ecosystem Growth, 33% Protocol Development, 1.99% Community Sale, rest unspecified
|Usage & Incentives
|Governance, ecosystem rewards, Ondo Points, no staking/liquidity provision
|Locking
|Global lock-up until Jan. 18, 2024
|Unlocking & Vesting
|1-year cliff post-launch, 3 years yearly vesting
Additional Notes
- Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and RWA tokens, using Axelar and LayerZero for security and interoperability.
- Security: Transactions are secured by Ethereum. Ondo Bridge employs multi-layer validation and risk management.
- No Staking: There is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism as of the latest available data.
Ondo’s token economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on security and cross-chain operability. The majority of tokens remain locked or vesting, with a significant portion reserved for future ecosystem incentives.
Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Ondo (ONDO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ONDO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ONDO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van ONDO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van ONDO token verkennen!
