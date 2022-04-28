Duik dieper in hoe ONDO tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products onchain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.

Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.

Public Sale: In May 2022, ~198.88 million ONDO (~1.99% of supply) were sold in a Community Access Sale via CoinList, raising over $10 million. Sale prices were $0.03 (priority queue) and $0.055 (public access).

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (ONDO) % of Max Supply Notes Ecosystem Growth ~5.21B ~52.11% For future airdrops, contributors, developers, educators, researchers, strategic roles Protocol Development 3.3B 33.00% For core contributors building infrastructure, products, and protocols Community Access Sale ~198.88M ~1.99% Sold via CoinList in May 2022 Other (unspecified) Remaining ~12.9% Not fully detailed in public disclosures

Note: As of Dec. 23, 2024, the Ondo DAO treasury does not hold the Ecosystem Growth allocation.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals for Flux Finance (e.g., listing new assets, pausing markets, updating interest models, managing treasury). To submit a proposal: 100M ONDO must be delegated. For a proposal to pass: At least 1M ONDO must vote, and quorum must be met. Voting period: 3 days; 1-day timelock before execution.

Ecosystem Incentives: ~52% of tokens are reserved for ecosystem growth, including future airdrops and rewards for contributors.

Ondo Points Program: Tokenholders can earn points by holding ONDO, with bonuses for "diamond hands" (long-term holders). Points may be redeemable for future rewards.

No Staking or Liquidity Provision: As of Dec. 23, 2024, there is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism for ONDO.

No Profit or Capital Claims: ONDO does not confer rights to profits, capital, or legal claims on Ondo Finance entities.

Locking Mechanism

Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were initially subject to a global lock-up until January 18, 2024.

Post-Lock-Up: After the "enableTransfer" function was called on Jan. 18, 2024, ONDO became transferable, marking its public launch.

Unlocking Time and Vesting

Cliff and Vesting: Most allocations are subject to a one-year cliff from the public launch (Jan. 18, 2024), followed by three years of yearly vesting.

Ecosystem Growth Allocation: ~5.21B ONDO is reserved for future distribution, but the specific vesting and unlocking schedule is not fully disclosed.

Protocol Development Allocation: 3.3B ONDO (33%) is for core contributors, subject to the same cliff and vesting schedule.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public sale in May 2022 Allocation 52.11% Ecosystem Growth, 33% Protocol Development, 1.99% Community Sale, rest unspecified Usage & Incentives Governance, ecosystem rewards, Ondo Points, no staking/liquidity provision Locking Global lock-up until Jan. 18, 2024 Unlocking & Vesting 1-year cliff post-launch, 3 years yearly vesting

Additional Notes

Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and RWA tokens, using Axelar and LayerZero for security and interoperability.

Security: Transactions are secured by Ethereum. Ondo Bridge employs multi-layer validation and risk management.

Transactions are secured by Ethereum. Ondo Bridge employs multi-layer validation and risk management. No Staking: There is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism as of the latest available data.

Ondo’s token economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on security and cross-chain operability. The majority of tokens remain locked or vesting, with a significant portion reserved for future ecosystem incentives.