Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomie
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Informatie
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Moo Deng (MOODENG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Duik dieper in hoe MOODENG tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a Solana-based meme coin.
- Launch: The token was launched in September 2024, with its initial distribution occurring via the Pump.fun platform, a popular meme token launchpad on Solana.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not explicitly disclosed in available sources, but the token rapidly reached a large number of holders and significant market capitalization shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community and Rewards: A portion of tokens is allocated for community rewards, liquidity, and marketing. This structure is designed to foster engagement and ensure smooth trading operations.
- Charity: Moo Deng has a unique allocation for charity, pledging trading profits through the Moonshot app to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is home to the real Moo Deng hippo.
- No Explicit Vesting/Team Allocation: There is no public evidence of a formal vesting schedule or team allocation, which is typical for many meme coins.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: The primary use of MOODENG is for speculative trading. The token has no defined utility beyond being exchanged or held for potential price appreciation.
- Community Engagement: The project leverages its strong community and cultural appeal, including merchandise sales (T-shirts, plush toys) and social campaigns, to incentivize holding and participation.
- Charitable Incentive: A portion of trading profits is directed to charity, providing a social incentive for participation.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other DeFi incentives directly tied to the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no mention of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for MOODENG. Tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition, and there are no restrictions on transfers or sales.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are liquid and tradable immediately after launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or vesting period.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Launched on Solana via Pump.fun in Sep 2024; total supply not publicly detailed
|Allocation
|Community rewards, liquidity, marketing, and charity; no formal team/vesting allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculative trading, community engagement, charity donations; no staking/yield
|Locking
|None; tokens are freely tradable
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or lockup
Additional Context and Implications
- Volatility: As a meme coin, MOODENG is subject to extreme price volatility, with rapid surges and declines driven by social sentiment and speculative trading.
- Liquidity Risks: Large holders may face challenges selling without impacting the market price, a common issue in the meme coin sector.
- No Intrinsic Utility: The token’s value is driven by community hype, cultural relevance, and speculative demand rather than underlying utility or protocol fees.
- Charity and Social Impact: The charitable component distinguishes MOODENG from many other meme coins, potentially enhancing its appeal to socially conscious investors.
- Regulatory and Sustainability Concerns: The lack of formal vesting, utility, or governance mechanisms may expose the project to regulatory scrutiny and questions about long-term sustainability.
In conclusion, Moo Deng (MOODENG) exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid, community-driven growth, immediate liquidity, and a focus on cultural and charitable engagement rather than technical or economic innovation. Investors should be aware of the high risks and speculative nature inherent to such tokens.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Moo Deng (MOODENG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MOODENG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MOODENG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MOODENG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MOODENG token verkennen!
Hoe koop je MOODENG?
Wil je Moo Deng (MOODENG) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om MOODENG te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de MOODENG prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van MOODENG
Wil je weten waar je MOODENG naartoe gaat? Onze MOODENG prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) kopen
Bedrag
1 MOODENG = 0.15029 USD