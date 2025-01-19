Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomie
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Informatie
Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Melania Meme (MELANIA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Duik dieper in hoe MELANIA tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Melania Meme ($MELANIA) is a Solana-based memecoin with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The tokenomics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, community engagement, and long-term team incentives, with a clear vesting and unlocking schedule.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MELANIA tokens.
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1-month lock, then linear monthly vesting over 12 months
|Community
|20%
|Unlock schedule not disclosed
|Treasury
|20%
|Unlock schedule not disclosed
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme token intended for trading, holding, and community engagement. It is explicitly not designed as an investment contract, security, or to provide any form of yield, dividends, or protocol utility.
- Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms for holders. The token’s value is driven by market demand, community activity, and speculative trading.
- Acquisition: Tokens can be acquired via public distribution (TGE), on exchanges (CEX/DEX), or through community initiatives.
Locking Mechanism
- Team Vesting:
- 1-month initial lockup from TGE.
- After 1 month, 10% of the team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocks.
- The remaining 90% of the team allocation vests linearly over the next 12 months (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month).
- Community & Treasury: Both have 20% allocations, but the specific locking/unlocking schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
- Public Distribution & Liquidity: Both are fully unlocked at TGE, with no lockup.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|End Date
|Unlock Type
|Details
|Team Vesting
|2025-01-19
|2026-01-18
|Cliff + Linear
|1-month cliff, then monthly linear vesting for 12 months
|Community
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Not disclosed
|No public details on vesting/unlocking
|Treasury
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Not disclosed
|No public details on vesting/unlocking
|Public Distribution
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
|Cliff (Instant)
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Liquidity
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
|Cliff (Instant)
|100% unlocked at TGE
Summary Table
|Category
|% Supply
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Notes
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1m lock, 12m linear vesting
|2025-01-19
|2026-01-18
|10% unlock at 1m, rest monthly
|Community
|20%
|Not disclosed
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Treasury
|20%
|Not disclosed
|2025-01-19
|2026-02-18
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% at TGE
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% at TGE
|2025-01-19
|2025-01-19
Additional Notes
- No Utility or Yield: $MELANIA is a pure meme token with no protocol utility, governance, or yield features.
- No Locking for Holders: There is no mechanism for users to lock tokens for rewards or governance.
- Transparency: The team vesting schedule is transparent, but community and treasury unlock details are not fully disclosed as of now.
References
- Official website: melaniameme.com
- Exchange listings and further details are available on major aggregators and CEX/DEX platforms.
This structure ensures a fair launch with immediate liquidity and public access, while incentivizing long-term commitment from the team. However, the lack of detailed disclosure for community and treasury unlocks is a potential risk for transparency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Melania Meme (MELANIA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MELANIA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MELANIA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MELANIA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MELANIA token verkennen!
Hoe koop je MELANIA?
Wil je Melania Meme (MELANIA) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om MELANIA te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de MELANIA prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van MELANIA
Wil je weten waar je MELANIA naartoe gaat? Onze MELANIA prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) kopen
Bedrag
1 MELANIA = 0.1709 USD