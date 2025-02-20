Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomie
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
Overview
Kaito (KAITO) is the native token of the Kaito AI ecosystem, which provides a Web3-focused information platform leveraging AI to aggregate and organize crypto data. The token economics are designed to incentivize content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while aligning long-term interests of contributors, investors, and users.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply with scheduled unlocks.
- Unlock Schedule: The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category.
- No evidence of inflationary or performance-based (KPI-driven) issuance; the model is a fixed, time-based unlock.
Allocation Mechanism
The KAITO token allocation is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Description
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito's core contributors
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|Staking and liquidity incentives
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Content Incentivization: KAITO’s ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.
- Staking: Staking rewards are live, with a high initial APY (70% with 10% of supply staked, expected to normalize). Stakers receive rewards from liquidity incentives and, in the future, a share of network fees. Staking also boosts voting rights in Kaito Connect and provides priority access to new features and launches.
- gKAITO Mechanism: gKAITO is a new rewards layer for contributors, offering platform fee-sharing, priority deal access, feature upgrades, and signaling alignment with partner projects. It is earned through thought leadership, participation, and holding ecosystem tokens.
- Assigned sKAITO: Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members.
- Launchpad Participation: The Capital Launchpad allows users to participate in project fundraising, with allocation based on social reputation, onchain activity, and historical relevance.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: All major allocations are subject to a linear vesting schedule from February 2025 to January 2029.
- Staking Lock: Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking.
- No Early Unlock: There is no indication of early unlocks for any allocation; all follow the set schedule.
Unlocking Time
- Start: February 20, 2025
- End: January 20, 2029
- Unlock Rate: Each allocation unlocks 2.07% of its total per period, with 100% unlocked by the end date.
Additional Notes
- No direct inflation or burn mechanism is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule.
- YAPs and sKAITO are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value.
- gKAITO is a meta-reward system for contributors, with details on its onchain implementation forthcoming.
Summary
KAITO’s token economics are structured to balance long-term ecosystem growth, incentivize high-quality content, and align the interests of contributors, investors, and the broader community. The fixed unlock schedule, multi-year vesting, and layered incentive mechanisms (staking, gKAITO, sKAITO, YAPs) are designed to foster sustainable participation and value accrual within the Kaito ecosystem.
