GROK (GROK) Tokenomie
GROK (GROK) Informatie
GROK is a meme coin on Ethereum.
GROK (GROK) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor GROK (GROK), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van GROK (GROK)
Duik dieper in hoe GROK tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Grok is a meme token inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI program. There are several tokens in the market using the "Grok" name, but the most prominent and widely referenced is a meme coin with no official affiliation to Musk or xAI. The following analysis synthesizes available information on Grok's tokenomics, focusing on the most widely traded Grok token.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The Grok token has a total supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000 tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The contract was created using the PINKSALE token launch tool, which is a common method for meme coins to ensure a fair and transparent launch.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or additional token minting after the initial supply was created. The contract is audited and renounced, meaning no further tokens can be minted or burned by the team.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The allocation is extremely simple and typical of meme coins, with a focus on community and liquidity:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Pre-sale + Liquidity
|95%
|Provided to the market at launch
|CEX Listing
|5%
|Reserved for centralized exchange use
- No Team Tokens: There are no tokens reserved for the team, which is a common feature in meme coins to build community trust.
- Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is locked for 100 years, ensuring that the market cannot be rugged by the team.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: The Grok token is primarily a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It is not officially linked to any AI product or service.
- Speculation: The main use case is speculative trading. The token has seen significant price volatility, with rapid surges and corrections typical of meme coins.
- Community Engagement: Some Grok-branded projects (e.g., Grok Heroes, Grok Girl) emphasize community, safety, and transparency, but these are not tied to a utility or incentive mechanism beyond trading and holding.
- No Staking or Rewards: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive programs for holding or using the token.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: The only explicit locking mechanism is the liquidity lock, which is set for 100 years. This is designed to prevent rug pulls and build trust with the community.
- No Token Lockups: There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation category. All tokens (except those reserved for CEX listing) are immediately liquid.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens (except the 5% reserved for CEX listing) are unlocked and in circulation from the outset.
- No Vesting: There is no vesting or gradual unlock schedule for any allocation.
6. Additional Notes
- Contract Security: The contract is audited and renounced, meaning the team cannot alter permissions or functions, which is a standard security measure for meme coins.
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes, making it attractive for high-frequency trading and speculation.
- No Roadmap or Governance: The token has no formal roadmap, governance, or development plan. It is explicitly described as "completely useless" in some project documentation, reinforcing its meme status.
7. Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000
|Issuance
|Fixed, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|95% Pre-sale + Liquidity, 5% CEX Listing, 0% Team
|Locking
|100-year liquidity lock, no token lockups
|Unlocking
|Immediate for all except CEX listing
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, no utility, no staking or rewards
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading
|Security
|Audited, contract renounced, no team control
8. Implications and Limitations
- Speculative Nature: The Grok token is highly speculative, with price driven by hype, social media trends, and association with Elon Musk's AI ventures, despite no official connection.
- No Intrinsic Value: There is no underlying utility, product, or service backing the token.
- Community Trust: The absence of team tokens and the long liquidity lock are designed to build trust, but the lack of utility or roadmap limits long-term sustainability.
- Market Risks: The token's liquidity is limited, making it vulnerable to large sell-offs and price crashes.
9. Conclusion
Grok's tokenomics are emblematic of meme coins: simple, transparent, and designed for rapid community-driven speculation rather than long-term utility or ecosystem development. Investors should be aware of the high risks and lack of intrinsic value associated with such tokens.
References:
- DOGE GROK Whitepaper
- Grok Token Launch Details
- Grok Token Market Analysis
- Grok Girl Whitepaper
- Grok Heroes Whitepaper
- Introduction to Grok ($GROK)
Note: The above analysis is based on the most widely referenced Grok token. There are multiple tokens using the "Grok" name, and details may vary between them. Always verify the contract address and project documentation before making any investment decisions.
GROK (GROK) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van GROK (GROK) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GROK tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GROK tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van GROK begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van GROK token verkennen!
GROK (GROK) Prijsgeschiedenis
Prijsvoorspelling van GROK
Prijsvoorspelling van GROK
Wil je weten waar je GROK naartoe gaat? Onze GROK prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
GROK (GROK) kopen
Bedrag
1 GROK = 0.001096 USD