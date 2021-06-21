FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomie
FLOKI (FLOKI) Informatie
Cryptomunt met functionaliteit via een NFT gaming metaverse, een NFT- en merchandise marktplaats, en een crypto-onderwijsplatform. Geïnspireerd door de naam van de hond van Elon Musk en in samenwerking met zijn broer Kimbal Musk. Het doel van FLOKI is om een top 10 cryptoproject te zijn en de facto leider te worden in de NFT gaming sector.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor FLOKI (FLOKI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van FLOKI (FLOKI)
Duik dieper in hoe FLOKI tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It underpins a broad ecosystem including DeFi (FlokiFi), NFT gaming (Valhalla), a crypto education platform (University of Floki), a trading bot, and a merchandise/NFT marketplace (FlokiPlaces). The tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, utility-driven, and to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem participation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC-20 (Ethereum), BEP-20 (BSC)
|Total Supply
|20,000,000,000,000 (10T on ETH, 10T on BSC)
|Initial Allocation
|100% vested at TGE (Token Generation Event) to the community
|Distribution
|Past airdrop (V1 to V2 migration), exchange listings, staking rewards
|Deflationary
|Yes, via multiple burn mechanisms (see below)
- No ongoing inflation: All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting.
- Deflationary supply: Tokens are burned through various mechanisms, reducing circulating supply over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Vesting/Unlocking
|Community
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Instant
|Staking
|Users lock tokens for 3-48 months
|Unlocked per user action
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% DEX tax, 75% of FlokiFi fees
|Used for ecosystem growth
|Burn
|25% of FlokiFi fees, 1% of card fees, penalties
|Burned instantly
- No team or investor allocation: All tokens are community-distributed.
- Staking: Up to 25% of supply is locked in staking contracts for up to 4 years.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Details
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments in Floki ecosystem (Valhalla, FlokiFi, Floki Card, FlokiPlaces, etc.)
|Staking
|Stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi) rewards; higher APY for longer lockups
|Governance
|Vote in Floki DAO via Snapshot (off-chain)
|Deflationary Utility
|25% of FlokiFi fees and 1% of card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Penalty Burns
|Early unstaking incurs a penalty (5-20%) that is burned
|Collateral
|Used as collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., Venus)
|In-Game Utility
|Required to unlock/play characters and buy items in Valhalla
|Education
|Required for premium features in University of Floki
Staking Details
|Staking Duration
|APY (ETH chain)
|Early Unstaking Penalty (Burned)
|3 months
|~11.3%
|5%
|12 months
|~18.1%
|10%
|24 months
|~27.2%
|15%
|48 months
|~36.2%
|20%
- Rewards: Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers.
- Claiming: Rewards can be claimed anytime; principal unlocks after chosen period.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards.
- Penalty for Early Unstaking: If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned.
- Liquidity Lock: DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC.
- FlokiFi Locker: Allows users/projects to lock tokens/NFTs for arbitrary durations (up to billions of years), supporting both fungible and non-fungible assets.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty.
- Early Unstaking: Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned).
- No vesting cliffs: All tokens were distributed at TGE; no scheduled unlocks for team/investors.
6. Deflationary/Burn Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Burn Rate/Trigger
|FlokiFi Locker
|25% of all fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Floki Card
|1% of prepaid card top-up fees used to burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking
|5-20% penalty (based on lock duration) burned
|Manual DAO Burns
|Community votes can trigger additional burns
7. Circulating Supply
- As of August 28, 2025: Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI.
- Burned Supply: Over 10 trillion FLOKI have been burned since launch.
8. Governance
- Floki DAO: Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote.
- Treasury Management: 0.3% DEX tax and 75% of FlokiFi fees go to the treasury for ecosystem development and marketing.
9. Ecosystem Utility
- Valhalla: Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases.
- FlokiFi: DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned.
- University of Floki: Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features.
- Floki Trading Bot: Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI.
- FlokiPlaces: NFT and merchandise marketplace.
10. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|100% to community at TGE, no further minting
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, collateral, in-game, education
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), governance, deflationary supply
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), liquidity locked 265 years, FlokiFi Locker (arbitrary duration)
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, or early with penalty
|Deflationary
|Multiple burn mechanisms (fees, penalties, manual burns)
|Circulating Supply
|~9.54T (Aug 2025), declining due to burns
|Governance
|Floki DAO (Snapshot), treasury management
11. Notable Features and Implications
- Deflationary Design: Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk.
- Long-Term Locking: Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure.
- Ecosystem Integration: FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility.
- DAO Governance: Community-driven decision-making, with treasury funds allocated for growth and adoption.
12. Limitations and Risks
- No On-Chain Vesting: All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor.
- Penalty Burns: Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking.
- DAO Centralization: Only four addresses can propose governance actions, which may limit decentralization.
13. Actionable Insights
- For Holders: Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized.
- For Builders: FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations.
- For Analysts: Monitor staking participation, burn events, and treasury allocations for insights into supply dynamics and ecosystem growth.
For more details, visit the official Floki Whitepaper and staking portal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van FLOKI (FLOKI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FLOKI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FLOKI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FLOKI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FLOKI token verkennen!
