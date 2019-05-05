Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomie
Polkadot (DOT) Informatie
Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.
Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Polkadot (DOT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Polkadot (DOT)
Duik dieper in hoe DOT tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Polkadot’s token economics are designed to balance network security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth. The DOT token underpins the protocol’s operations, incentives, and governance. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Inflation Model:
- DOT has an uncapped maximum supply. The network initially operated with a 10% annual inflation rate, but as of 2025, this has shifted to a fixed issuance of 120 million DOT per year. This change makes DOT disinflationary over time as the total supply grows.
- Staking Rewards: The majority of new DOT issuance is allocated to stakers (validators and nominators), with the remainder funding the treasury. The proportion directed to staking rewards versus the treasury depends on the network’s staking participation rate.
- Treasury Funding: Any inflation not distributed to stakers is allocated to the treasury, which is also funded by transaction fees, slashing penalties, and direct contributions.
|Year
|Issuance Mechanism
|Annual Issuance
|Inflation Rate
|Notes
|Pre-2025
|Dynamic (10% inflation)
|~150M DOT
|10%
|Proportional to staking participation
|2025 onward
|Fixed
|120M DOT
|Declining %
|Disinflationary as supply increases
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Allocation:
- The initial supply was distributed via private and public sales, with 50% sold in the 2017 ICO.
- Ongoing Allocation:
- Staking: A significant portion of DOT is staked to secure the network.
- Parachain Bonds: DOT is locked as collateral for parachain slots (now transitioning to Agile Coretime).
- Treasury: Receives a portion of inflation, transaction fees, and slashing penalties.
- Crowdloans: Community members can lock DOT to support parachain slot bids, receiving project tokens as rewards.
|Category
|Pre-Parachain Launch
|Post-Parachain Launch
|Staking
|65%
|40%
|Parachain Bonds
|0%
|40%
|Circulating
|30%
|15%
|Treasury
|4%
|4%
|Other
|1%
|1%
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (NPoS):
- DOT holders can become validators or nominators, earning rewards based on “era points” (actions performed, not just stake size).
- Slashing: Validators and nominators are penalized for malicious or negligent behavior.
- Governance:
- DOT is used for on-chain governance (OpenGov), including proposal submission, voting, and decision deposits.
- Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for longer periods (up to 896 days for a 6x multiplier).
- Parachain Slot Auctions (now Agile Coretime):
- DOT is locked for up to 96 weeks to secure parachain slots. With Agile Coretime, blockspace is now purchased on-demand, increasing flexibility.
- Transaction Fees:
- DOT is used to pay network fees, with a portion burned and the rest sent to the treasury.
- Treasury and Grants:
- The treasury funds ecosystem development, bounties, and grants, with 1% of unspent funds burned every 24 days.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking:
- DOT is locked for the duration of staking. Unstaking requires a 28-day unbonding period.
- Governance:
- DOT can be locked to increase voting power. The lock period depends on the chosen conviction multiplier (up to 896 days).
- Parachain Bonds/Crowdloans:
- DOT is locked for the duration of the parachain slot lease (up to 96 weeks). After the lease, DOT is returned to contributors.
- Agile Coretime:
- With the transition to Agile Coretime, DOT is used to purchase blockspace on-demand, reducing the need for long-term locking.
|Mechanism
|Lock Duration
|Unlocking Condition
|Staking
|While staked + 28d
|Unbonding period after unstake
|Governance
|Up to 896 days
|After lock period ends
|Parachain Bonds
|Up to 96 weeks
|End of slot lease
|Crowdloans
|Up to 96 weeks
|End of slot lease
|Agile Coretime
|On-demand
|No long-term lock, pay-as-you-go
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking:
- 28-day unbonding period after unstaking.
- Governance:
- Unlocks after the chosen lock period (up to 896 days).
- Parachain Bonds/Crowdloans:
- DOT is unlocked and returned at the end of the 96-week slot lease.
- Token Transferability:
- DOT transfers were enabled in August 2020, following a governance vote.
6. Token Burn Mechanisms
- Treasury Burn:
- 1% of unspent treasury funds are burned every 24 days.
- Coretime Revenue Burn:
- With Agile Coretime, all coretime revenues are burned, introducing a second burn mechanism.
7. Recent and Future Developments
- Agile Coretime (2024):
- Replaces the static parachain slot auction model with a dynamic, on-demand blockspace market, reducing capital lock-up and increasing network efficiency.
- Disinflationary Shift:
- Fixed annual issuance means inflation as a percentage of supply will decline over time.
- Governance Evolution:
- OpenGov enables fully on-chain, autonomous, and decentralized governance, with all decisions enacted automatically.
Summary Table: Polkadot Token Economics
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Fixed 120M DOT/year (as of 2025), previously 10% inflation
|Allocation
|Staking, Parachain Bonds, Treasury, Circulating, Crowdloans
|Usage
|Staking, Governance, Parachain Bonding, Transaction Fees, Treasury/Grants
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, crowdloan rewards, treasury bounties
|Locking
|Staking (while staked + 28d), Governance (up to 896d), Parachain Bonds/Crowdloans (up to 96w)
|Unlocking
|End of lock period or slot lease, 28d unbonding for staking, immediate for Agile Coretime
|Burn Mechanisms
|1% of unspent treasury funds per 24d, all Agile Coretime revenues
|Recent Upgrades
|Agile Coretime (dynamic blockspace), OpenGov (autonomous governance), disinflationary issuance
Implications and Nuances
- Capital Efficiency: Agile Coretime reduces the need for long-term DOT lock-up, making Polkadot more accessible and capital-efficient for new projects.
- Network Security: High staking participation is incentivized to maintain robust security, with dynamic rewards and slashing for misbehavior.
- Governance Power: Long-term locking for governance increases voting weight, aligning incentives for committed participants.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury and grant programs fund ongoing development, with transparent, on-chain allocation and regular burns to prevent hoarding.
- Disinflationary Trend: As the fixed issuance becomes a smaller percentage of total supply, DOT’s inflation rate will decrease, potentially supporting long-term value.
In summary, Polkadot’s token economics are highly adaptive, balancing security, decentralization, and growth through a combination of inflationary rewards, dynamic resource allocation, and robust on-chain governance. The recent shift to Agile Coretime and a fixed issuance model marks a significant evolution, positioning Polkadot for greater scalability and capital efficiency.
Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Polkadot (DOT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DOT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DOT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DOT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DOT token verkennen!
Hoe koop je DOT?
Wil je Polkadot (DOT) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om DOT te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
Polkadot (DOT) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de DOT prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van DOT
Wil je weten waar je DOT naartoe gaat? Onze DOT prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.