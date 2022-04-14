Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomie
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Informatie
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Duik dieper in hoe CHILLGUY tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, featuring a laid-back anthropomorphic dog. The token is primarily a speculative asset with no intrinsic utility or planned protocol functionality beyond being traded or held. It is available on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with the Ethereum contract address being
0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef.
Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism
|Metric
|Value
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1B)
|Circulating Supply
|~1,000,000,000
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed, all minted at launch
|Inflation
|None
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions.
- Liquidity: Liquidity for trading was provided at launch and subsequently burnt, meaning the initial liquidity pool cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage
|Notes
|Public/Community
|~100%
|All tokens available to the public
|Team/Founders
|0%
|No explicit allocation
|Investors
|0%
|No explicit allocation
|Ecosystem/Rewards
|0%
|No explicit allocation
- Distribution: There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs).
- No Vesting: There are no vesting contracts or delayed unlocks for any party.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Utility
|None; purely speculative and meme-driven
|Incentives
|No staking, yield, or protocol rewards
|Fees/Dividends
|None
|Governance
|None
- Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features.
- Earning Potential: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Locking
|None; all tokens are liquid and tradable
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Vesting
|Not applicable
- No Lockups: All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks.
- Liquidity Burn: The initial liquidity was burnt, which is a common practice in meme coins to signal that the deployer cannot remove liquidity and "rug pull" the project.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1B)
|Circulating Supply
|~1,000,000,000
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch
|Allocation
|100% public; no team/investor/vesting
|Utility
|None; meme/speculation only
|Incentives
|None; no staking, rewards, or dividends
|Locking
|None; all tokens liquid
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Liquidity
|Initial liquidity burnt; cannot be withdrawn by deployer
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption.
- Legal Risks: The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts.
- No Roadmap or Governance: There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens.
- Risk Profile: The token is highly speculative, with potential for extreme volatility and total loss of value. Users are advised to understand these risks before trading.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed, all at launch
|Allocation
|100% public, no team/investor/vesting
|Usage
|Meme/speculation, no protocol utility
|Incentives
|None
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
Conclusion
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, fully-circulating token with no intrinsic utility, incentives, or locking mechanisms. Its value is entirely community- and hype-driven, with all tokens available for trading from launch and no vesting or delayed unlocks. The project is subject to significant volatility and legal uncertainty due to copyright disputes, and should be approached as a high-risk, speculative asset.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CHILLGUY tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CHILLGUY tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CHILLGUY begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CHILLGUY token verkennen!
Hoe koop je CHILLGUY?
Wil je Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om CHILLGUY te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de CHILLGUY prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van CHILLGUY
Wil je weten waar je CHILLGUY naartoe gaat? Onze CHILLGUY prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) kopen
Bedrag
1 CHILLGUY = 0.03895 USD