AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomie
AaveToken (AAVE) Informatie
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor AaveToken (AAVE), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van AaveToken (AAVE)
Duik dieper in hoe AAVE tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
- Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
- Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Unlock Schedule / Mechanism
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Instant
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Minted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and staking
|Instant (at migration)
|3,000,000
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|60,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
- Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
- Incentives:
- Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
- Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
- Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
- Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
- Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
- Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
- Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.
Example Unlock Events Table
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|% Unlocked
|% of Circulating Supply
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|100%
|19.7%
|2019-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|81.25%
|3.94%
|2019-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|77.50%
|3.94%
|2018-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|73.75%
|3.94%
|2018-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|70.00%
|3.94%
|2017-12-10
|10,600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|66.25%
|69.61%
6. Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
- Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
- Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|LEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Public sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
|Locking
|20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
|Unlocking
|Bi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
|Buyback/Burn
|None as of latest data
8. Implications and Analysis
Aave’s token economics are designed to:
- Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
- Decentralize governance and treasury management.
- Reward active participation and development.
- Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.
In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van AaveToken (AAVE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AAVE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AAVE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van AAVE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van AAVE token verkennen!
