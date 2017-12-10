Duik dieper in hoe AAVE tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Initial Token Launch : Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.

: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020. Maximum Supply : 16 million AAVE.

: 16 million AAVE. Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Recipient Description Unlock Schedule / Mechanism Amount Unlocked per Period Public Sale Fully unlocked at token genesis Instant 10,000,000 Ecosystem Reserve Minted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and staking Instant (at migration) 3,000,000 Core Development 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Bi-annual vesting 180,000 User Experience Development 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Bi-annual vesting 120,000 Promotions & Marketing 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Bi-annual vesting 120,000 Management & Legal 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Bi-annual vesting 120,000 Unexpected Costs 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Bi-annual vesting 60,000

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Governance : AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.

: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated. Staking (Safety Module) : Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.

: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss. Incentives : Liquidity Mining : Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022. Safety Module Rewards : As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers. Grants : The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.

: Collateral : AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.

: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains. Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.

4. Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock : When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.

: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated. Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.

5. Unlocking Time

Vesting Schedules : For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.

: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years. Ecosystem Reserve : Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).

: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020). Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.

Example Unlock Events Table

Unlock Date Amount Unlocked Vesting Start Vesting End % Unlocked % of Circulating Supply 2020-09-24 3,000,000 2017-12-10 2020-09-24 100% 19.7% 2019-12-10 600,000 2017-12-10 2020-09-24 81.25% 3.94% 2019-06-10 600,000 2017-12-10 2020-09-24 77.50% 3.94% 2018-12-10 600,000 2017-12-10 2020-09-24 73.75% 3.94% 2018-06-10 600,000 2017-12-10 2020-09-24 70.00% 3.94% 2017-12-10 10,600,000 2017-12-10 2020-09-24 66.25% 69.61%

6. Additional Notes

No Buyback/Burn : As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.

: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms. Governance Timelocks : Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.

: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval. Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.

7. Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance LEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve Allocation Public sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs Usage Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants Incentives Safety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants Locking 20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events Unlocking Bi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking Buyback/Burn None as of latest data

8. Implications and Analysis

Aave’s token economics are designed to:

Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).

Decentralize governance and treasury management.

Reward active participation and development.

Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.

The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.

In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.