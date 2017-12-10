AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomie

AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomie

Ontdek belangrijke inzichten in AaveToken (AAVE), inclusief de tokenvoorraad, het distributiemodel en realtime marktgegevens.
USD

AaveToken (AAVE) Informatie

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Officiële website:
https://aave.com/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/aave/aave-protocol/blob/master/docs/Aave_Protocol_Whitepaper_v1_0.pdf
Block explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/3vAs4D1WE6Na4tCgt4BApgFfENbm8WY7q4cSPD1yM4Cg

AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse

Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor AaveToken (AAVE), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.

Marktkapitalisatie:
$ 4.12B
$ 4.12B$ 4.12B
Totale voorraad:
$ 16.00M
$ 16.00M$ 16.00M
Circulerende voorraad:
$ 15.23M
$ 15.23M$ 15.23M
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
$ 4.33B
$ 4.33B$ 4.33B
Hoogste ooit:
$ 665.2893
$ 665.2893$ 665.2893
Laagste ooit:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Huidige prijs:
$ 270.72
$ 270.72$ 270.72

Diepgaande tokenstructuur van AaveToken (AAVE)

Duik dieper in hoe AAVE tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
  • Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
  • Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescriptionUnlock Schedule / MechanismAmount Unlocked per Period
Public SaleFully unlocked at token genesisInstant10,000,000
Ecosystem ReserveMinted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and stakingInstant (at migration)3,000,000
Core Development20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting180,000
User Experience Development20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting120,000
Promotions & Marketing20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting120,000
Management & Legal20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting120,000
Unexpected Costs20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting60,000

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
  • Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
  • Incentives:
    • Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
    • Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
    • Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
  • Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
  • Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
  • Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
  • Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
  • Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.

Example Unlock Events Table

Unlock DateAmount UnlockedVesting StartVesting End% Unlocked% of Circulating Supply
2020-09-243,000,0002017-12-102020-09-24100%19.7%
2019-12-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2481.25%3.94%
2019-06-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2477.50%3.94%
2018-12-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2473.75%3.94%
2018-06-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2470.00%3.94%
2017-12-1010,600,0002017-12-102020-09-2466.25%69.61%

6. Additional Notes

  • No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
  • Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
  • Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.

7. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceLEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
AllocationPublic sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
UsageGovernance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
IncentivesSafety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
Locking20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
UnlockingBi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
Buyback/BurnNone as of latest data

8. Implications and Analysis

Aave’s token economics are designed to:

  • Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
  • Decentralize governance and treasury management.
  • Reward active participation and development.
  • Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.

The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.

In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.

AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases

Inzicht in de tokenomie van AaveToken (AAVE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.

Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:

Totale voorraad:

Het maximum aantal AAVE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.

Circulerende voorraad:

Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.

Maximale voorraad:

De harde limiet op hoeveel AAVE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.

FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):

Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.

Inflatiepercentage:

Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.

Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?

Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.

Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.

Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.

Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.

Nu je de tokenomie van AAVE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van AAVE token verkennen!

Hoe koop je AAVE?

Wil je AaveToken (AAVE) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om AAVE te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.

AaveToken (AAVE) Prijsgeschiedenis

Door de AAVE prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.

Prijsvoorspelling van AAVE

Wil je weten waar je AAVE naartoe gaat? Onze AAVE prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.

Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?

MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.

Meer dan 4.000 handelsparen op de spot- en futuresmarkten
Snelste tokennoteringen onder CEX's
#1 liquiditeit in de hele sector
De laagste tarieven, ondersteund door 24/7 klantenservice
100%+ transparantie over tokenreserves voor gebruikersfondsen
Zeer lage toetredingsdrempels: koop crypto met slechts 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Koop crypto met slechts 1 USDT: De makkelijkste weg naar crypto!

Disclaimer

De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.