4GENTIC (4GS) Tokenomie
4GENTIC (4GS) Informatie
The First Agent-to-Agent Data Brokerage Protocol For Upstream Source Intelligence
- Executive Summary In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI agents, access to authentic source data has become the new digital gold. The 4GS Protocol introduces a groundbreaking paradigm: the first-ever Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Data Brokerage system, specifically designed to capture, process, and distribute genuine source intelligence from fragmented data sources. Through a sophisticated network of AI agents working together, the protocol monitors, captures, and aggregates data across multiple platforms. This cross-platform approach ensures capture of authentic community signals at their source, rather than relying on downstream information. Our upstream data collection and distribution system allows AI agents to tap into interactions, decisions, and insights that are typically difficult to capture effectively. 4GS serves as a crucial upstream data provider in the AI agent ecosystem, ensuring that downstream agents, humans, and organizations can leverage unique source data effectively. 4GS not only delivers raw data but also performs semantic aggregations to produce context-aware insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. 4GS addresses a fundamental challenge in the AI industry by providing scalable access to authentic, real-time human intelligence through both raw data and actionable insights.
4GENTIC (4GS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor 4GENTIC (4GS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
4GENTIC (4GS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van 4GENTIC (4GS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal 4GS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel 4GS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van 4GS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van 4GS token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van 4GS
Wil je weten waar je 4GS naartoe gaat? Onze 4GS prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.