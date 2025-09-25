2025-09-26 Friday

Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring

The post Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the message to employees Thursday, Niccol said the company had reviewed and identified stores where the company would be “unable to to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance.” Starbucks executives had previously said that the company would be slowing new openings in favor of remodeling existing locations this year. The renovated cafes are meant to encourage customers to linger, taking the coffee chain back to its roots as a “third place” for consumers, outside of home and the office. Following Thursday’s announcement, share of Starbucks were roughly flat in premarket trading. The stock has fallen more than 7% this year. In addition to focusing on the customer experience, Niccol has enacted additional changes to operations including a return to four days in office, beginning next month. Partners, I’m grateful for the work everyone is doing to put world-class customer service at the center of everything we do and focus on creating an elevated Starbucks experience for every customer, every time. While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks. As we approach the beginning of our new fiscal year, I’m sharing two decisions we’ve made in support of our Back to Starbucks plan. Both are grounded in putting our resources closest to the customer so we can create great coffeehouses, offer world-class customer service and grow the business. Changes to some of our coffeehouses First, I shared earlier this year that we were carefully reviewing our North America coffeehouse portfolio through the additional lens of our Back to Starbucks plan. Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion. During the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:39
Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine

The post Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine Bitcoin influencer Gavin Mehl recently hosted a podcast with Teranode technical leader Siggi Óskarsson, GorillaPool Founder Kurt Wuckert Jr., and several others. Testing Teranode Wuckert makes the first related point on the podcast, saying his firm has been testing Teranode and they’re excited about the future. This is a whole new way of doing things, so of course, there are some bugs to iron out, but GorillaPool is at the tip of the spear and will be ready when Teranode is released publicly. Óskarsson says they would release it this week, but they found a last minute issue they wanted to fix. At this stage, they’re hardening it and preparing it for release, but the bulk of the work is behind them. Wuckert compares this moment to the early Internet. We’re right on the cusp of upgrading infrastructure 10x—Teranode will give developers the ability to build apps that wouldn’t have been possible to build in 2024. Óskarsson picks up on the early Internet reference, saying it wouldn’t have been possible to build Netflix in the era of dial-up Internet connections. Until the upgrade is in place, we can’t predict or imagine what developers will build. BSV entrepreneur Casey Hamilton asks whether Teranode is a stepping stone or a finish line. “It’s a start,” Óskarsson replies. Scaling isn’t the hardest part—orchestrating everything so it works seamlessly is. While further scaling will likely require some re-architecture, there are no theoretical scaling limits now. Hashpower, transaction processing, and data storage A listener asks whether hashpower will move to BSV post-Teranode. Óskarsson says the same hashpower will be there, to begin with, but miners are profit seekers, and as transaction volume increases, some will seek the fees inside big blocks. What’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:20
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling By Year-End

The post Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling By Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:16
Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty with Wall Street Inflows

The post Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty with Wall Street Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been confined to a narrow trading range due to mixed signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rate policies and significant investments by Wall Street. The recent interest rate developments have cast uncertainty over the market’s future direction, despite a notable influx of funds into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty with Wall Street Inflows Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-faces-uncertainty-with-wall-street-inflows
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:04
Beginner’s Guide: How to Earn Dogecoin with Free Cloud Mining on Pioneer Hash?

The post Beginner’s Guide: How to Earn Dogecoin with Free Cloud Mining on Pioneer Hash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin prices continue to climb, more and more investors are turning to free, easy-to-use cloud mining platforms. Among the many platforms, Pioneer Hash is becoming a highly sought-after option, especially for beginners looking to achieve financial growth by 2026. If you are looking for a trusted platform to kickstart your cloud mining journey, try Pioneer Hash now.  Why Choose Free Cloud Mining? Bitcoin’s price has recently stabilized around $115,700, with market expectations of a new surge once it breaks through $120,000. This optimism is driving more people to seek out risk-free, high-return investment options—cloud mining being a leading option. With professional platforms like Pioneer Hash, you can easily participate in cryptocurrency mining and start earning passive income without expensive mining equipment, technical expertise, or high electricity costs. What is Pioneer Hash? Pioneer Hash is a UK-registered crypto cloud mining platform established in 2021, dedicated to creating a simple, environmentally friendly, and secure channel for increasing the value of digital assets. The platform uses a 100% clean energy data center and supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH). Unlike most platforms that only offer long-term contracts, Pioneer Hash innovatively introduces a daily return model, helping users quickly profit amidst market fluctuations. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. Choose the right mining contract Contract Type Contract Price Contract Term Daily Revenue Total Revenue Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100 + $6 Master Hashrate I $500 5 $6.00 $500 + $30 Master Hashrate II $1,500 12 $20.40 $1500 + $224.80 Hashrate III $3,100 23 $43.71 $3100 + $1005.33 Intermediate Hashrate I $5,000 30 $76.00 $5000 + $2280 Intermediate Hashrate II $8,000 40 $131.20 $8000 + $5248 (Click here for more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:48
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that South Korea's ruling Democratic Party has established a digital asset working group to draft comprehensive stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation. The working group aims to enact digital asset legislation during this year's regular session and at the end of the year at the National Assembly. The country faces increasing pressure from capital flight, with $40.6 billion in digital assets transferred abroad in the first quarter of 2025, half of which were stablecoins.
PANews2025/09/25 20:37
Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Robinhood US to List WLFI

PANews reported on September 25 that according to market news, Robinhood US will launch WLFI.
PANews2025/09/25 20:10
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
